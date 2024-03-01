SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating the Merger – KAMN, JNPR, INBX, AXNX

NEW YORK, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered money for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2018-2022 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are now investigating:



Kaman Corp. (NYSE: KAMN ), relating to its proposed sale to Arcline Investment Management, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, KAMN shareholders are expected to receive $46.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/kaman-corp . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.



relating to its proposed sale to Arcline Investment Management, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, KAMN shareholders are expected to receive $46.00 in cash per share they own. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR ), relating to its proposed sale to Hewlett Packard. Under the terms of the agreement, JNPR shareholders are expected to receive $40.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/juniper-networks-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.



relating to its proposed sale to Hewlett Packard. Under the terms of the agreement, JNPR shareholders are expected to receive $40.00 in cash per share they own. Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX ) , relating to its proposed sale to Sanofi. Under the terms of the agreement, INBX shareholders are expected to receive $30.00 in cash and 0.25 shares of the newly combined company per share they own. Shareholders may also receive a plus one CVR worth up to $5.00 in cash contingent upon certain milestones. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/inhibrx-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.



, relating to its proposed sale to Sanofi. Under the terms of the agreement, INBX shareholders are expected to receive $30.00 in cash and 0.25 shares of the newly combined company per share they own. Shareholders may also receive a plus one CVR worth up to $5.00 in cash contingent upon certain milestones. Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), relating to its proposed sale to Boston Scientific Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, AXNX shareholders will receive $71.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/axonics-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.



Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you recover money for shareholders? Do you litigate and go to Court? Do you even go to the office and wear a suit?



About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341