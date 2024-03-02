Breaking Barriers Expands Reach with Launch of Clarity Action for Parents

Saratoga Springs, Utah, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking Barriers, Therapy Services is a renowned family therapy service that provides a transformative approach to children and their families. Now, with the launch of Clarity Action’s “Unshakable Mother”, the company is expanding its horizon, initially focusing on empowering parents through a revolutionary coaching program set to debut in March.

Recognizing the urgent need for focused help for parents navigating the challenges of raising a child, the stewards of Breaking Barriers, Jenn and Josh Taylor launched this new approach. While Clarity Action operates as its own entity, it remains closely aligned with Breaking Barriers, sharing resources and collaborating on initiatives.

Parenting is hard, no one denies this. However, it doesn't have to be a struggle. The “Unshakable Mother” is here to coach you along the way, transitioning through the struggles, and coming out the other end as emotionally stable, confident, resilient, optimistic yet realistic, and flexible to your environment. “We have coaches for almost every stage of our lives, whether it be for work, sports, or even a hobby. But for some reason we don’t have one for the most important work we will ever do, raising our children, and this needs to change,” said Jenn.

As a parent herself, Jenn understands that people are often influenced by the idea that they need to prepare their children in a specific way. Jenn advises parents to grow alongside their children, beginning as disciplinarians and progressing to teachers, coaches, and mentors as they grow older. With each life stage, the relationship must evolve.

Not only does the “Unshakable Mother” aim to provide families with much-needed support, but is actively creating work opportunities. Mothers who come out the other side as Unshakable will have the opportunity to become coaches in their own right. Jenn aims to spread the Unshakable community and help families throughout the obstacles of the world.

The program is designed to help parents defuse chaos internally and externally, promoting connection and unity, and clearly defining expectations so both the child and the parent can be successful.

“As a mother myself, I want to strengthen parents who are in search of help and offer solutions that result in a transformation within themselves. This transformation changes the way we interact with our child,” explains Jenn.

Parents often believe their job is to ensure their child's happiness, but someone else's happiness is not their responsibility. A lack of clarity on the role of a parent can lead to frustration. This program aims to provide clarity on these fundamental responsibilities, fostering deeper connections and joy in the parent-child relationship. Unlike traditional parenting advice, which often focuses on the surface cause and effect, Clarity Action delves deeper, addressing the root causes of challenges faced by both the child and the parent. By providing tools and actionable strategies tailored to individual families, the company aims to facilitate lasting change and create a supportive environment for the child's development.

“Our own limiting beliefs may dictate the way we react. So by finding the truth, it gives us space to respond,” explains Jenn. “Gaining clarity on how we see ourselves is crucial. When we entertain lies such as, ‘I am not enough’ or ‘I am failing as a parent,’ our limiting beliefs will shape our actions. The acceptance of truth allows us to shift our actions from an emotional reaction to an effective response.”

Jenn’s vision for Clarity Action extends beyond individual families. She has developed a framework for communication that she believes can be implemented globally. This framework, rooted in understanding the child’s communication rules, seeks to prevent miscommunication and foster positive interactions. According to Jenn, the family strategist, this framework will resonate regardless of culture and language.



Central to Clarity Action’s approach is the concept of Rights versus Privileges. Jenn advocates for a shift away from a system where privileges must be earned, towards one where access to privileges reframes the parent-child interaction. This simple yet effective framework empowers children to take ownership of their actions, mitigating entitlement, and empowering parents.

With the launch of Clarity Action, Breaking Barriers is poised to make an even greater impact, offering holistic support to families in need. “The concept is to take years of learning and struggle, and condense it into transformative growth,” Jenn elucidates. “With a coach or family strategist, parents can skip the years of struggle and achieve transformation more efficiently, promoting peace, unity, and connection in the home.” With Clarity Action, families can find hope, and support, and be equipped with the tools they need to thrive.

Although the first step for Clarity Action’s “Unshakable Series” will be aimed at families, the company plans on extensive growth soon. With plans to release the “Unshakable CEO” in the future, the company is poised to shape the lives and careers of individuals all over the world.

