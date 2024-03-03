NGS Sample Preparation Market: Powering Precision Medicine Evolution, Set to Exceed USD 7.9 Billion by 2034 with a Striking CAGR of 14.0% - By PMI"

Covina, March 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the recent research study, the NGS Sample Preparation Market size was valued at about USD 2.4 Billion in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 14.0% to extend a value of USD 7.9 Billion by 2034.”

What is NGS Sample Preparation?

Market Overview:

NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing) sample preparation refers to the process of getting DNA or RNA samples ready for sequencing on NGS platforms. NGS has revolutionized genomics by enabling high-throughput sequencing of DNA and RNA molecules, providing insights into genetic variation, gene expression, and genomic structure.

Preparing an NGS sample requires a number of important steps:

DNA or RNA Extraction : The process begins with the extraction of DNA or RNA from the biological material of interest, such as cells, tissues, blood, or environmental samples.

: The process begins with the extraction of DNA or RNA from the biological material of interest, such as cells, tissues, blood, or environmental samples. Library Preparation : This step involves fragmenting the DNA or RNA into smaller pieces and attaching adapter sequences that are necessary for the sequencing process. For DNA samples this typically involves processes like shearing or enzymatic digestion, while RNA samples often require conversion to complementary DNA (cDNA) before library preparation.

: This step involves fragmenting the DNA or RNA into smaller pieces and attaching adapter sequences that are necessary for the sequencing process. For DNA samples this typically involves processes like shearing or enzymatic digestion, while RNA samples often require conversion to complementary DNA (cDNA) before library preparation. Adapter Ligation : Adapters containing sequences required for sequencing (such as priming sites and indices) are ligated to the ends of the DNA or cDNA fragments. These adapters enable the fragments to bind to the sequencing platform and facilitate amplification and sequencing.

: Adapters containing sequences required for sequencing (such as priming sites and indices) are ligated to the ends of the DNA or cDNA fragments. These adapters enable the fragments to bind to the sequencing platform and facilitate amplification and sequencing. PCR Amplification : PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) amplification is often performed to enrich the DNA or cDNA fragments with adapter sequences attached. This step increases the amount of DNA or cDNA available for sequencing.

: PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) amplification is often performed to enrich the DNA or cDNA fragments with adapter sequences attached. This step increases the amount of DNA or cDNA available for sequencing. Library Cleanup and Size Selection : Following PCR amplification, the libraries are purified to remove excess primers, nucleotides, and other contaminants. Size selection may also be performed to remove fragments that are too large or too small for optimal sequencing.

: Following PCR amplification, the libraries are purified to remove excess primers, nucleotides, and other contaminants. Size selection may also be performed to remove fragments that are too large or too small for optimal sequencing. Quality Control: Throughout the sample preparation process, various quality control steps are performed to assess the quantity and quality of the DNA or cDNA libraries. Techniques such as gel electrophoresis, qPCR (quantitative PCR), and fluorometric assays may be used to quantify the libraries and assess their size distribution.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3837

*Note: PMI Sample Report includes,

Overview & introduction of market study

Revenue and CAGR of market

Drivers & Restrains factors of market

Major key players in market

Regional analysis of the market with a detailed graph

Detailed segmentation in tabular form of market

Recent development/news of market

Opportunities & Challenges of Market

Top Leading Players in NGS Sample Preparation Market:

Agilent Technologies

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hamilton Company

Illumina, Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

Ongoing technological advancements in NGS sample preparation techniques and workflows drive the market growth. Innovations such as automation, improved library preparation kits, and streamlined workflows enhance efficiency, reduce turnaround time, and lower costs, thereby fueling market expansion.

The growing adoption of personalized medicine and the increasing focus on precision medicine approaches drive the demand for NGS sample preparation. NGS enables comprehensive genomic analysis, facilitating the identification of genetic variations and biomarkers associated with diseases, which is crucial for personalized treatment strategies.

The declining costs of NGS technologies and sequencing reagents make NGS more accessible to researchers and clinicians, expanding the market for sample preparation products. Reduced sequencing costs increase the affordability of genomic analysis and drive broader adoption across research, clinical diagnostics, and pharmaceutical industries.

NGS sample preparation finds applications across various research areas, including oncology, infectious diseases, agriculture, and environmental studies. Additionally, NGS is increasingly utilized in clinical diagnostics for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring. The expanding applications of NGS drive the demand for sample preparation products.

Government initiatives, research grants, and funding support for genomics research and healthcare infrastructure contribute to market growth. Investments in genomic research projects, population-scale sequencing initiatives, and precision medicine initiatives propel the adoption of NGS technologies and sample preparation products.

Restrain Factors:

High Cost of NGS Platforms

Challenges in Data Analysis

Emerging Trends and Opportunities in NGS Sample Preparation Market:

Single-cell sequencing techniques enable the analysis of individual cells, providing insights into cellular heterogeneity, rare cell populations, and complex biological processes.

Emerging sample preparation methods tailored for single-cell sequencing, such as microfluidic-based platforms and droplet-based techniques, offer opportunities for high-throughput single-cell analysis in diverse research areas, including cancer biology, immunology, and developmental biology.

Liquid biopsy involves the non-invasive analysis of circulating biomarkers, such as cell-free DNA (cfDNA), circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), and extracellular vesicles, from biological fluids like blood, urine, and saliva.

NGS sample preparation methods optimized for liquid biopsy applications enable the detection and monitoring of cancer, infectious diseases, and other conditions, offering potential benefits for early diagnosis, treatment monitoring, and disease management.

Multiplexed and targeted sequencing approaches enable the simultaneous analysis of multiple genomic regions or targets of interest within a single NGS experiment.

Targeted sample preparation methods, such as amplicon-based enrichment and hybridization capture, allow researchers to focus sequencing efforts on specific genomic regions, reducing sequencing costs and data analysis complexity. Multiplexed and targeted sequencing applications span diverse research areas, including cancer genomics, inherited diseases, microbiology, and agricultural genomics.

The study of the microbiome—the diverse community of microorganisms inhabiting various ecosystems—continues to garner interest across scientific disciplines. NGS sample preparation techniques tailored for microbiome analysis enable the characterization and profiling of microbial communities from environmental samples, human microbiota, and clinical specimens.

Advancements in microbiome sample preparation workflows facilitate high-resolution analysis of microbial diversity, functional potential, and microbial-host interactions, driving insights into microbiome-related health and disease.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/3837





Challenges of NGS Sample Preparation Market:

Regulatory requirements and ethical considerations surrounding genomic data privacy, consent, and data sharing pose challenges to the adoption and implementation of NGS technologies, particularly in clinical diagnostics and healthcare settings.

Compliance with regulatory guidelines and ethical standards adds complexity and may slow down the adoption of NGS sample preparation products.

Maintaining sample quality and ensuring standardization of sample preparation workflows are critical challenges in NGS applications.

Variability in sample quality, nucleic acid extraction methods, and library preparation protocols can affect the accuracy and reproducibility of sequencing results, leading to potential data biases and inconsistencies.

Detailed Segmentation:

NGS Sample Preparation Market, By Products:

Workstation (Open System and Closed System) Standalone Consumables



NGS Sample Preparation Market, By Workflow:

Fragmentation Quality Control



NGS Sample Preparation Market, By Therapy Area:

Oncology Neonatal



NGS Sample Preparation Market, By Application:

DNA Sequencing Metagenomics



NGS Sample Preparation Market, By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis:

Regional insights highlight the diverse market dynamics, regulatory landscapes, and growth drivers shaping the NGS Sample Preparation Market across different geographic areas. Understanding regional nuances and market trends is essential for stakeholders to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive market expansion in the NGS Sample Preparation sector.

North America market is estimated to witness the fastest share over the forecast period as, the region is home to leading genomic research centers, universities, and pharmaceutical companies conducting cutting-edge research in genomics, oncology, infectious diseases, and personalized medicine. The increasing investment in research and development activities fuels the demand for NGS sample preparation products, driving market growth and innovation.

Report scope:

Attribute Details Market Size 2024 US$ 2.4 Billion Projected Market Size 2034 US$ 7.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.0% Base year for estimation 2023 Forecast period 2024 – 2034 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Market Segmentation By Product - Workstation (Open System and Closed System), Standalone, and Consumables



By Workflow - Fragmentation, and Quality Control



By Therapy Area - Oncology, and Neonatal



By Application - DNA Sequencing, and Metagenomics Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada



Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key highlights of the NGS Sample Preparation Market:

The NGS sample preparation market has experienced robust growth driven by increasing adoption of NGS technologies in research, clinical diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and other sectors. Technological advancements, expanding applications, and declining sequencing costs contribute to market expansion.

Ongoing advancements in NGS sample preparation workflows, reagents, and instrumentation improve efficiency, accuracy, and scalability of genomic analysis. Innovations in library preparation methods, automation, and multiplexing enable high-throughput sequencing and streamline sample processing workflows.

NGS sample preparation finds applications across diverse research areas, including cancer genomics, inherited diseases, infectious diseases, microbiology, agricultural genomics, and environmental studies. The versatility of NGS technologies facilitates comprehensive genomic analysis, biomarker discovery, and personalized medicine approaches.

NGS sample preparation plays a crucial role in clinical diagnostics, offering insights into genetic variation, disease mechanisms, and therapeutic targets.

The NGS sample preparation market is characterized by the presence of key players, including manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of sequencing reagents, kits, and instrumentation.

Regulatory considerations and quality standards influence the development, commercialization, and adoption of NGS sample preparation products, particularly in clinical diagnostics and healthcare applications.

Any query or customization before buying:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/3837

Browse More Research Reports:

DNA Sequencing Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2034

- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2034 Artificial Organ Market– Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2034

Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2034 Plant Biostimulant Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2034

Blog: www.prophecyjournals.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook |YouTube