VOOPOO ARGUS PRO 2 with PnP X Platform Arrives Local Market

PnP X Coil, Long-lasting Lifespan, Pleasant Experience

ARGUS PRO 2 is the first ARGUS product with PnP X platform, which introduces an extended atomization lifespan that 1 coil sustains to 100 mL of e-liquid without flavor fading, coil burning or leakage. The top airflow intake PnP X cartridge DTL that comes with ARGUS PRO 2 effectively controls e-liquid and condensate leaks. Furthermore, the ARGUS PRO 2 is compatible with both the package-included PnP X cartridge DTL and the PnP X cartridge MTL, allowing users to seamlessly switch between MTL and DTL vaping experiences.

It is known that all of ARGUS PRO 2 and the previously released DRAG X2 and DRAG S2 comes with PnP X platform featuring long-lasting vaping experience. However, ARGUS PRO 2 is more outdoor fitting in appearance design and more bursting in vaping experience with the TURBO Mode.

TURBO Mode, Professional Explosive DTL Vaping Experience

In TURBO mode, the ARGUS PRO 2 provides a remarkable 25% increase in vapor volume in one second, delivering an instantly explosive vaping experience. The 3000mAh built-in battery ensures a longer-lasting burst of DTL (Direct-to-Lung) vaping, allowing users to indulge in the ultimate DTL vaping experience.

Simple Interaction and Operation, What You See is What You Get

The new Dynamic Switch enables users to easily lock or unlock the device with just one click. The new menu interface simplifies the function key combinations, allowing users to quickly grasp functionalities. Besides, the 0.96" TFT screen provides clear and comprehensive information, displaying equipment and usage status in real time.

Integrated Design, Delicate in Look and Comfortable to Hold

ARGUS PRO 2 features top-quality integrated craftsmanship, seamlessly integrating the lanyard ring and charging port dust cover with the main body without any exposed screws. The lanyard buckle has been updated from the fragile and noisy metal buckle of the ARGUS PRO to an integrated design that is both practical and aesthetically pleasing, improving the overall user experience.

The release of ARGUS PRO 2 demonstrates VOOPOO’s cutting-edge innovation and user-centered design, we believe that ARGUS PRO 2 will bring an improved vaping experience.

WARNING: This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

