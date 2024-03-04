Pool Rescuers Unveils Its Comprehensive Range of Pool Care Services

Gilbert, AZ , March 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Rescuers, a premier pool care specialist in Arizona, has unveiled its comprehensive range of pool care services, including monthly cleaning and pool equipment repair, for the residents of Phoenix Valley.

When the temperature rises, there is nothing more refreshing than a dip in the pool, which also offers an opportunity for spending quality time with loved ones. Residential pools are valuable investments for many, and they need to be well-maintained to keep them clean, safe, and ready to enjoy all year round. They also enhance the beauty and value of the property. This is where the pool care services from Pool Rescuers come into the picture for the people of East Valley. Since 2013, the company has been helping residents maintain their pools, ensuring they stay beautiful and functional.



Pool Rescuers

Pool Rescuers offers monthly pool cleaning services to keep pools clean and functioning throughout the year. Its dedicated team of trained, skilled, and experienced professionals conducts weekly visits to ensure that the pool is at its best at all times. From adding all the necessary chemicals to keep the pool balanced to cleaning out baskets and traps, these professionals do it all.

“Our team undergoes on-the-job training and ensures that our clients get top-notch service, from pool filter cleaning to any kind of repairs and maintenance. Client satisfaction is always our top priority,” said a representative for the company.

With a wide range of pool care services, Pool Rescuers has become the go-to destination for people in Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, and Chandler looking to keep their residential pools in the best possible condition. In addition to cleaning, it provides pool filter repair services to ensure clear, clean, and healthy water in residential pools. They can also handle all kinds of pool equipment repair, from pumps to heaters to guarantee top performance and durability.

Other services offered by Pool Rescuers include pool heater repair and pool pump repair to maximize pool usage year-round. It also provides pool draining and fills, chlorine and acid washing, and expert treatment for green, algae-filled pools.

To learn more about its expansive and top-notch pool care services, visit https://poolrescuer.com/.

About Pool Rescuers

Established in 2013, the professional pool care company, based in Gilbert, Arizona, has been the go-to destination for quality pool care solutions in the East Valley on the back of its top-notch services and solid customer support.

