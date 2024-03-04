Subsea 7 share repurchases

Luxembourg – 4 Mar 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 26 Feb 2024.





Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 19 April 2023.

The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 18 April 2025.



In the period from 26 February 2024 until 1 March 2024 Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 234,370 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 156.4735 per share.

Overview of transactions Dates Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average share price per day

(NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 26 February 2024 27 February 2024 28 February 2024 29 February 2024 107,889 153.2451 16,533,461 1 March 2024 126,481 159.2273 20,139,228 Previously disclosed 10,000,212 69.7792 697,806,731 Accumulated 10,234,582 71.7645 734,479,419 The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 4,074,174 of its own shares, corresponding to 1.34% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 304,294,272.



Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the share repurchase programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

www.newsweb.no.





**************************************************************************

Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

**************************************************************************

Contact for enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

This is information Subsea7 is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

