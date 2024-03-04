APAC eGaming Market - Latest Developments, Telco Value Propositions and Monetization

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eGaming - Latest Developments in APAC" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the eGaming market in APAC. It delivers deep qualitative insights into the eGaming industry, eGaming value chain, and ecosystem dynamics. It also analyzes key trends in the eGaming industry and provides insights into telco eGaming monetization strategies.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following -

Egaming taxonomy & market context: An overview of eGaming at a global level and analysis of the eGaming value chain and key trends. This section also analyzes the latest developments in the cloud gaming market and provides an overview of a large selection of cloud gaming value propositions from technology companies and gaming providers.

Case studies: Analyzes the two major gaming markets in APAC in terms of gaming population, ARPU and revenue dynamics.

Key findings and recommendations: The Insider Report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for eGaming stakeholders.

The eGaming market continues to be active with new trends, emerging, new entrants, and M&A activity. Mobile gaming, in particular, continues to present strong opportunities for game developers, game publishers, and telcos in APAC.



Report Scope

High adoption of smartphones will strengthen mobile gaming's market position

In-app purchases will continue to steam up revenue growth in the region

Partnerships and M&As are getting increasingly active

Countries are taking different paths in terms of gaming regulations, especially for in-app purchase

This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the eGaming value chain and business models. It helps executives fully understand the ecosystem, market dynamics, and latest developments. It helps gaming providers decision-makers determine key eGaming (including cloud gaming) positioning strategies, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize return on investments.



Two markets case studies from APAC illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights around different gaming uptake and spending in the region. This will help gaming market executives craft adapted eGaming strategies to unlock new revenue streams.



The report discusses concrete opportunities in the eGaming market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for eGaming ecosystem participants.



Key Topics Covered:

Summary

Taxonomy & Market Context

Defining eGaming

Technology and Consumer Behavior Trends

eGaming Value Chain

Regulatory Context

Gamers and revenue trends in Asia-Pacific

Select Country Reviews

China

Japan

Key Findings and Recommendations

