Morocco Data Center Market Investment Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Investors - Africa Data Centres, Gulf Data Hub, inwi, and N+ONE Datacenters

The Morocco data center market size will witness investments of USD 51.0 million by 2028 from $27 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.18%

This report analyses the Morocco data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Emerging as a critical hub for data center development in North Africa, the Morocco data center market attracts substantial foreign investments, mainly concentrated in Casablanca. Compared to other African regions, Morocco's economy and overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) have demonstrated satisfactory performance in recent years. The country's dependable power infrastructure further enhances its attractiveness for potential investments in data centers.

Morocco's renewable energy sector is rising, with an increasing demand for solar, wind, and green hydrogen projects - initiatives promoting sustainable data centers open doors to eco-friendly opportunities. Substantial investments from service operators and government initiatives dedicated to facility development will propel future industry growth, creating avenues for vendors, general construction contractors, and investors. The growth of the Morocco data center market is set to receive a boost with increased connectivity facilitated by the deployment of submarine cables. Currently, the country boasts around five submarine cables that are either already operational or in various stages of development.

Morocco's appeal for data center developers is growing due to the opportunity to power their facilities with renewable energy sources like solar and wind. The availability and increasing investment in these options contribute to the country's attraction. Morocco's colocation data center market has witnessed significant expansion, fueled by the growing need for data storage and processing. Both international and local providers have either established operations or expressed their intent to do so.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key investors in the Morocco data center market are Africa Data Centres, Gulf Data Hub, inwi, and N+ONE Datacenters.

In May 2022, Oracle, to encourage cloud adoption, opened its lab facility for research and development in the Casablanca region of the country. The newly opening Oracle Labs aimed to upgrade the cloud-based skills in the area.

Telecom operators such as Maroc Telecom, Orange Morocco, Inwi, and others played an important role in connectivity across the country.

The migration of on-premises infrastructure to cloud/colocation by local enterprises will play a vital role in colocation revenue growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $27 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $51 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Morocco

