Landsbankinn hf.: Tender offer

Today, Landsbankinn hf. announced an offer to the holders of its EUR 2024 notes (ISIN: XS2021467497) and EUR 2025 notes (ISIN: XS2306621934) to tender such notes for purchase by the bank for cash. The tender offers are subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the tender offer memorandum dated 4 March 2024, including the outcome of the bank‘s intended new issuance.

Further information on the tender offers is available in the announcement made public on Euronext Dublin where the bonds are listed. Subject to certain distribution restrictions, a tender offer memorandum can be obtained from the tender agent: Kroll Issuer Services Limited, landsbankinn@is.kroll.com .

Dealer managers are ABN AMRO Bank, Barclays Bank, BofA Securities, and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe.