SHARE BUYBACK TRANSACTIONS

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 14 - 04 March 2024
 

On 9 February 2024, DFDS A/S (“DFDS”) announced the initiation of a share buyback programme to be executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Rules”).

Under the programme, DFDS will repurchase own shares of up to DKK 431m during the period from 12 February 2024 to 31 December 2024. A maximum of 3,400,000 shares will be repurchased. These limits include shares purchased under the Safe Harbour rules as well as shares purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the programme under a separate agreement with DFDS outside the Safe Harbour Rules.

Transactions 26-01 February/March
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme from Monday 26 February 2024 to Friday 1 March 2024:


 Number of sharesAvg. purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement115,707-24,755,386
26 February 20247,0002071,447,811
27 February 20246,3422061,305,775
28 February 20246,4812051,330,754
29 February 20247,0002081,457,191
1 March 20247,0002091,461,295
Accumulated 26-01 February/March 2024*33,8232077,002,825
Purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on 1 March 202424,0432074,977,942
Accumulated under programme173,57321236,736,152
*Purchased under Safe Harbour rules


Following the above transactions, DFDS holds a total of 2,567,118 treasury shares corresponding to 4.4% of DFDS’ total share capital.

Transaction details for the week are enclosed.


