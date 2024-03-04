Asia-Pacific Single-Cell Multi Omics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2024 and 2033 - Rising Number of Large-Scale Genomics Studies Leveraging Single-Cell RNA Sequencing (Sc-RNA)

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Single-Cell Multi Omics Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific single-cell multi-omics market is projected to reach $1.85 billion by 2033 from $0.30 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period 2023-2033

The market is growing owing to various factors, such as the rising use of single-cell RNA sequencing (Sc-RNA) in large-scale genomics studies, a transition toward personalized medicine employing the single-cell multi-omics approach for disease screening and diagnostics, and increased uptake of single-cell multi-omics in drug development.



Market Introduction



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) single-cell multi-omics market is experiencing notable growth, driven by several key factors. This includes the increasing adoption of single-cell multi-omics technologies in genomics studies across the region. As personalized medicine gains prominence, there's a growing shift towards utilizing single-cell multi-omics approaches for disease screening and diagnostics.

Moreover, the APAC region is witnessing a rising trend in the application of single-cell multi-omics in drug development processes. Government initiatives supporting genomic research and advancements in healthcare infrastructure further contribute to market growth. With a vast population and increasing focus on precision medicine, the APAC single-cell multi-omics market presents promising opportunities for research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare providers to enhance understanding of diseases and develop targeted therapies tailored to individual patients.



How can this report add value to an organization?

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The APAC single-cell multi-omics market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as new offerings, partnerships, collaboration, and joint ventures.



Competitive Strategy: The APAC single-cell multi-omics market has witnessed growth in recent years; as the field of single-cell multi-omics grows, it has witnessed increased collaboration between researchers, academic institutions, and industry partners to drive innovation and commercialization of these technologies. Single-cell multi-omics technologies are already being used in various applications, such as cancer research, immunology, and neuroscience. As the technologies continue to improve, they may be applied to other areas of research, such as developmental biology and stem cell research.



Key Market Players

BGI Group

Shilps Sciences

Takara Bio Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market

1.1 Market Outlook

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.2 Market Overview

1.2.1 Key Findings

1.2.2 Current Market Scenario

1.2.2.1 For Researchers

1.2.2.2 For Diagnostics

1.3 Industry Outlook

1.3.1 Regulatory Framework

1.3.2 Patent Analysis

1.3.2.1 Awaited Technological Developments

1.3.2.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

1.3.2.3 Patent Filing Trend (by Year)

1.3.3 Key Trends

1.3.3.1 Advancements in Imaging Techniques for Single-Cell Sequencing

1.3.3.2 Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in Single-Cell Multi-Omics

1.3.3.3 Increased Development of Advanced Solution Based on Single-Cell Technology

1.3.4 Opportunity Assessment

1.3.5 Product Benchmarking

1.3.6 Clinical Trials

1.4 COVID-19 Impact

1.4.1 Pre-COVID-19

1.4.2 During COVID-19

1.4.3 Post COVID-19

1.5 Business Dynamics

1.5.1 Impact Analysis

1.5.2 Business Drivers

1.5.2.1 Rising Number of Large-Scale Genomics Studies Leveraging Single-Cell RNA Sequencing (Sc-RNA)

1.5.2.2 Use of Single-Cell Multi-Omics Approach for Screening and Diagnostics of Diseases Leading to Shift Toward Personalized Medicine

1.5.2.3 Increasing Use of Single-Cell Multi-Omics for Drug Development

1.5.2.4 Collaborations among Technology Providers and Life Sciences Companies for Accelerating the Research in Single-Cell Multi-Omics

1.5.3 Business Restraints

1.5.3.1 High Cost of Single-Cell Analysis and Sequencing

1.5.3.2 Limited Availability of Large Online Data Storage and Analysis Platforms

1.5.4 Business Opportunities

1.5.4.1 Expansion into New Research Applications, Such as Single-Cell Metabolomics

1.5.4.2 Increasing Adoption of Genomic-Based Medicine in Emerging Nations



2 Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market (by Region)

2.1 Asia-Pacific

2.1.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

2.1.2 Market Dynamics

2.1.2.1 Impact Analysis

2.1.3 Sizing and Forecast Analysis

2.1.3.1 Asia-Pacific Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market (by Country)

2.1.3.1.1 China

2.1.3.1.2 Japan

2.1.3.1.3 India

2.1.3.1.4 Singapore

2.1.3.1.5 Australia

2.1.3.1.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1.1 Funding Activities

3.1.1.2 New Offerings

3.1.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.1.4 Partnership, Collaboration, and Business Expansion

3.1.2 Market Share Analysis

3.1.3 Growth Share Analysis

3.1.3.1 By Application

3.1.3.2 By Omics Type

3.1.3.3 By Product Type

3.1.4 Visual Graphics of the Companies

3.1.5 Multi-Omics Ecosystem Active Players

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 BGI Group

3.2.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.2 Role of BGI Group in the Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market

3.2.1.3 Financials

3.2.1.4 Analyst Perspective

3.2.2 Shilps Sciences

3.2.3 Takara Bio Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dasgy3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.