Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Market revenue to reach USD 9 Billion by 2036, says Research Nester

New York, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus drugs market size is slated to expand at ~5% CAGR between 2024 and 2036. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 9 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of ~USD 4 billion in the year 2023.The market size is attributed to the rising incidence of MRSA infections worldwide. Worldwide the prevalence rate of MSRA was found to be over 16% as per [MK1] the 2023 survey.

Furthermore, the common occurrence of staphylococcus infections affects skin and soft tissues. Also, the lack of proper antimicrobial medications in the market increased the rate of skin infections. All these factors influenced the rise of staphylococcus incidence thereby propelling the market growth. The incidence of pyodermas in males and females based on age was reported to be [MK2] 155 million and 129 million respectively as of 2022 studies.

Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare is Driving the Growth of the Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Market

Application of artificial intelligence such as deep learning in the healthcare sector helped MIT researchers determine the class of drugs that eliminate a drug-resistant bacterium that caused 9000 deaths per year in the U.S. The AI incidence is estimated to display high accuracy in screening tests for MRSA. Machine learning techniques aid in making clinical decisions in infectious diseases and in patients with mechanical ventilation.

Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs Market: Regional Overview

Rising Awareness of Hygiene and Government Role in Providing MRSA Treatment is Strengthening the Market Growth in the North America Region

The North American region methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus drugs market is estimated to register a market share of more than 40% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing need for hygiene measures since the occurrence of COVID-19. The rise of support from the government with the help of public health agencies to treat MRSA infections in the region is fueling the market growth. FDA declared a Public Meeting of the National Antimicrobial Resistance Monitoring System in the U.S. in association [MK3] with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service in 2022.

The incidence of Surgical Site Infections and Increasing Efforts from the Government to Decrease MRSA is Proliferating the Market Expansion in the Europe Region

The Europe region's market is projected to secure the second largest market share owing to the prevalence of surgical site infections in the region. The government of the UK initiated actions to prevent the spread of the disease across the nations. Surgical site infections are the usual type of infection caused in hospital settings and are associated with morbidity, mortality, and longer hospital stays after surgery leading to critical care. Out of 256,000 surgical procedures performed in 12 European Union Member States and 1 European Economic Area between 2018-2020 [MK4] , nearly 20,000 people were affected by surgical site infections.

Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs, Segmentation by Drug Class

Lipopeptide

Oxazolidine

Tetracycline

Cephalosporin

Lipoglycopeptide

Folate Antagonist

The lipopeptide segment in methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus drugs is protruding to secure a market share of 39% during the forecast period on account of the emergence of new antibiotic therapies for MRSA treatment. Xacduro, a U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved a new treatment drug for hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-acquired bacterial pneumonia occurring from Acinetobacter [MK5] baumannii-calcoaceticus complex seen in patients 18 years or above. The rising issue of drug-resistant and multi-drug resistance of bacteria is propelling the market segment size.

Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Drugs, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

The hospital pharmacy segment of the methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus drugs is estimated to secure the second-largest market share of 50% in the coming years. The market segment size is attributed to the increasing number of hospitals across the world. In India, over 27,000 hospitals were present in 2023 [MK6] with a capacity of 13 lakh beds combining 12,000 private hospitals. The presence of increasing hospital-based pharmacies for the diagnosis of MRSA.

A few of the well-known industry leaders in the methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus drugs market that are profiled by Research Nester are BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), Melinta Therapeutics LLC, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Cardinal Health, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Baxter, Crown Laboratories, Inc., Atlantic Biologicals, Apollo Health Care Corporation Inc., and others.

Recent Development in the Market

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) declared the approval of FDA 510(k) for the use of BD Kiestra Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) imaging. The new invention determines bacterial growth through artificial intelligence and removes negative specimens with minimal human intervention.

declared the approval of FDA 510(k) for the use of BD Kiestra Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) imaging. The new invention determines bacterial growth through artificial intelligence and removes negative specimens with minimal human intervention. Melinta Therapeutics LLC revealed the launch of a lipoglycopeptide antibiotic KIMYRSA (oritavancin), for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (BSI). This is a single infusion drug with 1200 mg which takes one hour for administration.

