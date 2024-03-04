United States Dental Splints Market to Surpass the Market Valuation of US$ 239.6 million by 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States dental splints market is projected to surpass the market valuation of US$ 239.6 million by 2032 from US$ 138.3 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

Dental splints are taking over the dental market in the United States. They’re increasingly being used to treat TMJ disorders, teeth grinding (bruxism), orthodontic support, injury recovery, and certain sleep apnea cases. Over 60% of US adults visit the dentist at least once every year, which shows the potential consumer base in the country. Bruxism is another driving factor propelling the dental splint business, which often result from stress. Apart from this, periodontal disease also drives the need for dental splinting. This is majorly prominent among adults and Kids that are engaged in playing sports.

There are so many opportunities in the US dental splints market due to high prevalence of oral health issues and easy availability of advanced technology in the country. With over 35 million Americans grinding their teeth and 12% struggling with TMJ disorders, there’s a lot of people that could use splints. Moreover, around 30-40% of orthodontic patients end up using some kind of retainer or splint post-treatment, that means long-term splint use is more popular than it appears.

Download Your Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/united-states-dental-splints-market

As per Astute Analytica, custom-fitted acrylic dental splints remain the preferred choice among consumers. However, the country has varied insurance coverage, potentially impacting patient access to the product. However, increased awareness of oral health issues like bruxism and TMJ disorders, along with a greater emphasis on preventive dental care creates significant opportunities for further market expansion.

Key Findings in United States Dental Splints Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 239.6 million CAGR 6.30% By Type Occlusal Splints (25.9%) By Material Polyamide (50.4%) By Mobility Degree Rigid (46.9%) By Price $450 to $600 (43.7%) By Distribution Channel Offline (62.3%) Top Trends Integration of digital dentistry for enhanced precision and efficiency.

Development of more comfortable and biocompatible materials.

Increased use of specialized splints for sleep apnea management. Top Drivers High prevalence of stress-induced bruxism.

Growing awareness of TMJ disorders and their impact on oral health.

Focus on preventative dental care, with splints protecting teeth from damage Top Challenges High cost of treatment limiting patient access.

Variable insurance coverage for splints.

Need for ongoing innovation to increase patient comfort and compliance.

Innovation Drives Growth

As per Astute Analytica’s recent report on the dental splints market, disruptive technologies and cutting-edge materials are transforming the market. Polymers, scanning, and printing have a lot in common. They offer durability, patient comfort and streamlined production of their products. These features have been attracting investors as the global 3D market is expected to hit $9.5 billion by 2030. The future seems bright for companies putting technology to use in their business model. Especially those that improve on customization and comfort.

Addressing Affordability for Increased Access

Despite high out-of-pocket costs, the effectiveness of splint therapy is undeniable, with up to 70% of bruxism patients reporting symptom improvement in the dental splints market. Strategic partnerships with insurance providers and the development of more affordable splint options could vastly expand the patient pool, opening up new revenue streams for manufacturers.

Collaboration is Key

Cross-disciplinary collaboration between dental professionals, sleep clinics, and physicians is key in addressing complex issues like sleep apnea. Companies that facilitate these partnerships, offering comprehensive solutions that improve patient outcomes, will position themselves well for a successful future.

Occlusal Splints Dominates United States Dental Splints Market, Captures More than 25.9% Revenue Share

The US occlusal dental splints market is surging, pushed by a range of factors. There is a high prevalence of stress-related bruxism and TMJ disorders are relatively common. These create a significant need for protective and therapeutic solutions. The demand is also helped along by a growing emphasis on preventative dental care and the increased vulnerability of an aging population to dental wear and jaw joint issues. Technological advancements are overhauling the occlusal splint market. Digital dentistry, which includes intraoral scanners and 3D printing, allows for more precision in splint fabrication than ever before. Researchers are also working to develop new materials that prioritize durability, comfort, and biocompatibility – all critical factors for patient compliance and successful outcomes. Comfort-centric designs with adjustable features minimize discomfort and encourage consistent splint use as well.

The uses for dental occlusal splints are expanding into sleep apnea treatment too. A better understanding of the link between oral health and sleep apnea has led to FDA-cleared splints which aim to improve airway patency so patients can breathe easier at night. This should foster important collaborations between dentists and sleep physicians who can offer comprehensive treatment options for those suffering from both conditions. In the future, we may also see sensor-integrated splints that measure bruxism severity or AI-assisted designs used in fully personalized treatments become commonplace too in the dental splints market. While there is huge potential growth in this market, many people cannot afford these expensive treatments because insurance coverage tends to be inconsistent at best. To overcome this access barrier, the industry will have to streamline production methods, find innovative materials or establish strategic insurance partnerships.

Submit Your Inquiry Before Purchasing the Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/united-states-dental-splints-market

By Mobility, Rigid Splints is Poised to Exceed Market Share of 46.9%

Rigid dental splints have captured nearly half of the U.S. dental splints market, with a share of more than 46.9%. This highlights its standing as a go-to option for TMJ disorders and severe bruxism. These rigid splints have been proven to reduce pain, shield teeth and stabilize the jaw joint, adding value to dentists’ expertise in using them and strengthening their position with patients. While insurance coverage can vary, rigid splints may have an edge in this area due to insurers' familiarity with them. However, it also faces challenges. Patients often find these splints uncomfortable or require time to get used to, making long-term use less likely and harder to justify for those who will spend less time with them in their mouths. In addition, advances in soft splints — which are more durable than they once were and offer customization options such as color — could be attractive to patients with milder bruxism or those seeking a less bulky device for cosmetic reasons. The high cost of therapy involving rigid splints is also a headwind that restricts demand growth.

To maintain its lead in the dental splints market, manufacturers must concentrate on several different areas: finding materials that balance toughness and comfort; adopting digital workflows like 3D printing that make it easier for dentists and denturists to fabricate perfectly fitting devices at lower cost; emphasizing the unique advantages rigid splints offer in severe TMJ cases or significant dental wear; looking into alternative materials or production methods that could lower costs; and marketing studies showing how effective its products are compared with competitors.

American are Spending Heavily on Dentals Splints that Comes at Price Range of $450–$650, Generate More than 43.7% Revenue

As per Astute Analytica’s recent report on the US dental splints market, dental splints at this price have the right balance that makes them appealing to most of the Americans. They’re not the most affordable option, but patients feel like they’re investing in a custom-made, professional-grade solution. When they see that price tag, they think of higher quality materials and greater durability and expect it’ll be more effective than cheaper models you can get over-the-counter. Coverage varies wildly for dental insurance policies on splints, but $450-$600 might be in range for some plans — so people are willing to pay higher out-of-pocket costs if their insurance is going to offset part of it. Also, payment plans or financing could be available within this range at certain practices.

A broad segment of people with moderate to severe bruxism or TMJ dysfunction may find solace in this price point. Yes, they need relief desperately, but many will give up entirely when faced with those astronomically high prices that come along with premium complex splint therapies. In this case, this segment feels hefty without being completely inaccessible for many users. However, these customers would still have to shell out a significant amount of money between $450-$600 for splints. That’s something worth noting because many Americans in the dental splints market won’t be able to afford that luxury expense. It’s important for developers to consider creating cost-effective options so everyone has access to the treatment they deserve. More complicated TMJ cases and specialized sleep apnea splints should also steer clear from this segment as those kinds require more advanced designs and materials which aren’t available here.

US dental Splints Market Key Companies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

Aqualizer

Arconic Corp.

Brux Nightguard

Chomper Labs

Constellium SE

Dentek

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Glidewell

Henkel Singapore Pte. Ltd

Hexcel Corporation

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Procter & Gamble

Sentinel Mouth Guards

Smile Brilliant

Solvay SA

Sporting Smiles

Toray Industries Inc

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Anti-snoring Splints

Occlusal Splints

Teeth Whitening Splints

Orthodontic Splints

Others

By Mobility Degree

Flexible

Semi-rigid

Rigid

By Material

Urethane Dimethylacrylate

Methyl Methacrylate

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Polyamide

By Price

<300 US$

300 US$ - 450 US$

450 US$ - 600 US$

>600 US$

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Request Our Exclusive Methodology @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-methodology/united-states-dental-splints-market

For further details or to explore our comprehensive industry reports, we invite you to connect with our dedicated team. Please reach out to us at sales@astuteanalytica.com for personalized assistance.

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Vipin Singh

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/