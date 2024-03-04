IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: Deadline for BioVie Class Action Lawsuit; Contact Johnson Fistel to Secure Your Rights Now

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP notifies investors of BioVie Inc. ("BioVie" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIVI) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed.



Click Here to Provide Your Information

The BioVie class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused "limited access" to clinical trial sites, significantly affecting the Company's ability to conduct proper oversight of the clinical trial; (2) due to the "limited access" to the clinical trial sites, the trial was at higher risk of having "significant deviation from protocol and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) violations" and "anomalous data;" (3) the Company was experiencing issues with the contract research organizations it had retained, creating greater risk of the trial being in non-compliance with GCPs; (4) the Company had identified "higher than expected levels of deviations" in the data; (5) due to a "highly unusual level of suspected improprieties" there was a heightened risk a majority of the clinical trial subjects would be excluded; (6) as a result of the exclusions, there was a heightened material risk that the clinical trial would "not achieve statistical significance;" and (7) as a result of the foregoing, statements about BioVie's business, operations, prospects, and/or compliance with GCP were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who acquired securities between August 5, 2021 through November 29, 2023. Investors have until March19, 2024, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

What can Investors Do: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period have until March19, 2024, to move the court to become the lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the BioVie class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

