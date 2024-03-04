The Ensign Group Acquires Skilled Nursing Facility in Kansas

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of Atchison Senior Village Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 45-bed skilled nursing facility located in Atchison, Kansas. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and the acquisition was effective March 1, 2024.

“We are thrilled to be adding this operation to Kansas, a market where we have great leadership in place and are poised for continued growth” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “This acquisition also provided another great opportunity to add to Standard Bearer’s growing portfolio,” he added.

Dave Jorgensen, President of Gateway Healthcare, LLC, Ensign’s Kansas-based subsidiary, added “We have respected this facility from a distance for some time. We look forward to adding our leadership and expertise to the caregivers at this operation to provide top-notch care to the residents and their families.”

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that its affiliates acquired the operations of Park Post Acute, a 135-bed skilled nursing facility located in Parker, Colorado and Oakwood Care and Rehabilitation, a 170-bed skilled nursing facility located in Lakewood, Colorado.

These acquisitions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 302 healthcare operations, 27 of which also include senior living operations, across fourteen states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 114 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

