Product Development and Supply Chain Deployment of Contemporary Amperex Technology

This report provides the overview of the developmental history of CATL, explores its strategies across various supply chain stages, and examines its future development outlook.
The electric vehicle (EV) market is currently undergoing rapid expansion and automotive batteries play a crucial role, constituting 30-40% of the bill of materials (BOM) for EVs. The embedded battery technology significantly influences the performance of these vehicles. Among automotive battery manufacturers in China, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has emerged as a leading player in recent years. CATL serves not only as a partner for both upstream and downstream battery manufacturers but also as a respected rival for midstream battery manufacturers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Development Trends in the Global Automotive Battery Market
1.1 LFP Materials to Dominate Li-ion Battery Technology
1.2 Continued Growth in the Chinese, European, and US EV Markets
1.3 Li-ion Battery Industry Chain Closely Tied to Raw Materials and Geopolitics
2. CATL's Development Strategies
2.1 Development History
2.2 Major Business and Revenue Performance
2.2.1 Business Scope
2.2.2 Revenue Mainly from Automotive Batteries with Sustained Declines in Gross Margin
2.3 Supply Chain Deployment
2.3.1 Deployment in Upstream Mineral Resource and Material Suppliers
2.3.2 Leveraging Supply Chain Advantages to Enhance Competitiveness through Lithium Ore Rebate Strategy
2.4 Product Deployment
2.5 Sales Deployment
2.5.1 CTC Technology to Change Midstream and Downstream Relationships through Customization
2.5.2 Venturing into Battery Swapping Services to Capture End Users
3. The Analyst's Perspective
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- BYD
- CALB Group
- CATL
- EVE Energy
- Gotion High-Tech
- Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology
- Guangdong Kaijin New Energy
- Hubei Wanrun New Energy
- Hunan Yuneng New Energy Battery Material
- Jiangxi Shenghua New Material
- LGES
- Ningbo Ronbay New Energy
- Panasonic
- PN-CETL
- Qujing Lintie Technology
- SDI
- Shenzhen Dynanonic
- Shijiazhuang Shangtai Technology
- SK On
- SVOLT Energy Technology
- Tesla
- Tinci Materials
- Yibin Libode New Materials
- Yunnan Energy New Material
- Zhejiang Leapmotor Technolog
