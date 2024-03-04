Product Development and Supply Chain Deployment of Contemporary Amperex Technology

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Product Development and Supply Chain Deployment of Leading Chinese Automotive Battery Supplier: CATL" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the overview of the developmental history of CATL, explores its strategies across various supply chain stages, and examines its future development outlook.



The electric vehicle (EV) market is currently undergoing rapid expansion and automotive batteries play a crucial role, constituting 30-40% of the bill of materials (BOM) for EVs. The embedded battery technology significantly influences the performance of these vehicles. Among automotive battery manufacturers in China, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has emerged as a leading player in recent years. CATL serves not only as a partner for both upstream and downstream battery manufacturers but also as a respected rival for midstream battery manufacturers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Development Trends in the Global Automotive Battery Market

1.1 LFP Materials to Dominate Li-ion Battery Technology

1.2 Continued Growth in the Chinese, European, and US EV Markets

1.3 Li-ion Battery Industry Chain Closely Tied to Raw Materials and Geopolitics



2. CATL's Development Strategies

2.1 Development History

2.2 Major Business and Revenue Performance

2.2.1 Business Scope

2.2.2 Revenue Mainly from Automotive Batteries with Sustained Declines in Gross Margin

2.3 Supply Chain Deployment

2.3.1 Deployment in Upstream Mineral Resource and Material Suppliers

2.3.2 Leveraging Supply Chain Advantages to Enhance Competitiveness through Lithium Ore Rebate Strategy

2.4 Product Deployment

2.5 Sales Deployment

2.5.1 CTC Technology to Change Midstream and Downstream Relationships through Customization

2.5.2 Venturing into Battery Swapping Services to Capture End Users



3. The Analyst's Perspective



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BYD

CALB Group

CATL

EVE Energy

Gotion High-Tech

Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology

Guangdong Kaijin New Energy

Hubei Wanrun New Energy

Hunan Yuneng New Energy Battery Material

Jiangxi Shenghua New Material

LGES

Ningbo Ronbay New Energy

Panasonic

PN-CETL

Qujing Lintie Technology

SDI

Shenzhen Dynanonic

Shijiazhuang Shangtai Technology

SK On

SVOLT Energy Technology

Tesla

Tinci Materials

Yibin Libode New Materials

Yunnan Energy New Material

Zhejiang Leapmotor Technolog

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ltotpj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.