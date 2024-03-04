CEVT Enters New Era as Zeekr Technology Europe

2024 March 1, Gothenburg - China Euro Vehicle Technology AB (CEVT) has been renamed as Zeekr Technology Europe AB (Zeekr Tech EU), marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Continuing a legacy of innovation and cutting-edge technologies, the new name communicates the company´s strategic role within Zeekr’s global expansion and reinforces the close collaboration with Zeekr teams worldwide.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter within the Zeekr family," says Giovanni Lanfranchi, CEO of Zeekr Technology Europe. "The change to Zeekr Tech EU underscores our commitment to driving innovation and continuing our digital evolution. Building upon our established legacy, we will leverage our expertise to propel the Zeekr brand forward and advance future mobility solutions."

Commenting on the company’s role and change of name, Andy An, CEO of Zeekr Intelligent Technology remarks: “For over a decade, CEVT has been a shining business card for Geely and more recently for Zeekr. As the global automotive industry enters a new stage of intelligent electric mobility, Zeekr Technology Europe will continue its pivotal role as Zeekr’s overseas strategic R&D center.”

Established as CEVT in 2013, the company boasts over a decade of expertise in delivering cutting-edge vehicle technologies to leading brands within the Geely family. Notably, the company has played a pivotal role in developing the CMA modular architecture, a platform that underpins over two million vehicles worldwide, including the acclaimed Volvo XC40, Polestar 2, Lynk & Co 01, 02, and 03 models and more.

With a dedicated team of over 900 engineers and developers located in Gothenburg Sweden, Zeekr Tech EU is poised to continue its mission of delivering advanced vehicle technologies tailored for European Zeekr customers.

Zeekr Tech EU focuses on the development of leading digital and intelligent technologies which redefine the driving experience, and on future autonomous mobility solutions, such as robotaxis. The M-Vision, a unique mobility vehicle purpose-built for autonomous driving and shared use, designed and developed by the Zeekr teams in Gothenburg, has sparked great interest in the public.

This transformation marks an exciting new chapter in Zeekr Tech EU's evolution, reaffirming the dedication to shaping the future of mobility. We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and collaboration as we usher in a new era of automotive excellence.

For more information about the rebranding and Zeekr Technology Europe’s ongoing initiatives, please visit www.zeekrtech.eu .









About Zeekr Technology Europe

Powered by engineers and creative minds from all over the world. Located in Gothenburg, Sweden, one of the leading mobility innovation grounds worldwide. Established in 2013 as China Euro Vehicle Technology (CEVT) and began with the mission to create a revolutionary modular vehicle architecture, CMA. Today, that platform underpins over 2 million vehicles globally from many of the world’s leading brands.



More recently, Zeekr Tech EU has developed the electric modular SEA-M architecture, purpose-built for shared autonomous drive. The first vehicle on the platform was launched jointly by Zeekr and Waymo in 2022. As of 2024, CEVT is now Zeekr Technology Europe, signaling our belonging within Zeekr. We work closely with research and development colleagues in Ningbo, Hangzhou and Shanghai.

About Zeekr

Zeekr is the global premium electric mobility technology brand from Geely Holding Group. Zeekr aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. The brand utilizes Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and includes its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies and electric vehicle supply chain. Zeekr’s value is equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true mobility solution provider.

Zeekr operates its R&D center in Ningbo, Hangzhou, Gothenburg and Shanghai and boasts state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. The engineering team in Sweden works on core technologies including vehicle architectures, powertrain, chassis, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). They also collaborate with start-ups, innovation hubs and academia in Sweden and from around the world to pave the way for future sustainable mobility.

Zeekr Global Design, located in Gothenburg and Shanghai, is home to a diverse, international team working in disciplines including exterior and interior design, color, materials, human-machine interface (HMI), and digital and physical modelling.

Since Zeekr began delivering vehicles in October 2021, the brand has delivered over 200,000 vehicles to date including the Zeekr 001, Zeekr 001 FR, Zeekr 009 MPV and ZEEKR X urban SUV. ZEEKR has announced plans to sell vehicles in European, Middle Eastern and other Asian markets, and has an ambitious roll-out plan over the next 5 years to satisfy the rapidly expanding global EV demand.