Anti-money Laundering Software Market To Reach USD 8.8 Billion By 2032 Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Anti-money Laundering Software Market was valued at USD 2.9 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.8 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 13.2%.

Anti-money laundering software is developed to track and flag any unusual financial transactions or activities like fraud, terrorist funding, and any other suspicious transactions. In addition to transaction screening, this software also performs tasks like customer diligence by verifying the customer details at the onboarding stages and reducing the possibility of any fraudulent entries.

According to the World Bank, the demand for online and mobile payments has grown tremendously, especially since the pandemic, as people preferred going cashless, accelerating the demand for online transactions. According to Sanction Scanner, an anti-money laundering software providing company, online banking, and payment methods have made it easier for scammers to transfer money directly from one account to another. Online transactions are not tracked like other offline transactions and are not reflected easily. So, with the rising rate of online transactions, money laundering and fraudulent activities are also rising tremendously. The software generates reports based on fraudulent transactions, tracks such transactions and accounts, and flags them to the authorities.

The demand is mainly rising as it helps to track such transactions more easily and quickly than manual methods. This software uses various data analytics models and algorithms to conduct their functions. It depends on real-time data for conducting its analysis, making it convenient for the authorities to track such accounts better. Also, these software are robust enough to study a transaction from various viewpoints. In addition, the user also gets the benefit of conducting customer due diligence and record maintenance. It also reduces the organization's risk of getting associated with illegal activity or accounts associated directly or indirectly with their organization.

Segmentation Overview:

The global anti-money laundering software market has been segmented into type, enterprise type, deployment, end-user, and region. Based on the end-user, the anti-money laundering software market is segmented into banks & neobanks, insurance, investment, crypto, and others. Banks & neobanks hold a significant share of the end-user segment of the anti-money laundering software market.

The global anti-money laundering market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 13.2% by 2032.

The anti-money laundering market drivers include the increasing need for anti-fraudulent financial transactions and high spending on risk mitigation in the finance industry.

The anti-money laundering market has been segmented as type, enterprise type, deployment, end-user, and region.

North America holds a major share in the anti-money laundering software market, with the United States having a substantial share in this region.

Some prominent players in the anti-money laundering market report include NICE Systems Ltd., Fair Issacson Corporation, SAS Institute, Oracle Corporation, Symphony Innovation LLC, Experian Ltd., ACI Worldwide, AML Partners LLC, Eastnets, Ondato, and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- In February 2024, the European Council developed a robust anti-model laundering framework known as AMLA (Anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing). According to sources, AMLA will be based in Frankfurt to initiate its operations by 2025.

- Binance, world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange was imposed with a hefty penalty of USD 4.3 million in 2024 on the charges of breaching anti-money laundering and sanctions regulations. This resulted in of lack of internal control in the company.

By Type: Standalone and Integrated

By Enterprise Type: SMEs and Large Enterprises

By Deployment: Cloud, on-premise

By End-user: Banks & Neobanks, Insurance, Investment, Crypto, and Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

