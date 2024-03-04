Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market To Reach USD 259.3 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market size was valued at USD 146.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 259.3 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Over the counter (OTC) drugs, also known as nonprescription drugs, are medications that can be purchased directly by consumers without the need for a prescription from a healthcare professional. They are typically used to treat minor ailments and symptoms, ranging from headaches and allergies to coughs and colds. OTC drugs are available in various forms, including tablets, capsules, liquids, creams, and sprays, and are sold in pharmacies, grocery stores, and online retailers.

Governments worldwide have implemented regulatory reforms and policy initiatives to promote the availability and accessibility of OTC medications. For example, regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have streamlined the approval process for certain OTC drugs, allowing manufacturers to bring new products to market more efficiently. This regulatory environment has encouraged innovation and investment in the OTC sector, driving market growth

The fundamental factor for the growth of the OTC market is the increasing preference among consumers for self-medication. With greater access to information through the internet and a growing emphasis on wellness and preventive healthcare, consumers are becoming more proactive in managing their health. This trend has led to a surge in demand for OTC products that offer convenience and accessibility without needing a prescription. Moreover, technological advancements and innovations in distribution channels have played a pivotal role in expanding the reach of OTC products.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/3P7uRtY

Segmentation Overview:

The global over the counter (OTC) drugs market has been segmented into product, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into cough, cold, and flu products, analgesics, dermatology products, gastrointestinal products, vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS), weight loss/dietary products, ophthalmic products, sleeping aids, and others. The retail pharmacy segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing number of retail pharmacies offering OTC products and increasing patient demand for these products in stores and retail pharmacies.

Buy This Research Report:

https://bit.ly/3STJPVi

Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Report Highlights:

The global over the counter (OTC) drugs market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2032.

The prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular conditions, coupled with lifestyle-related ailments such as allergies and digestive disorders, has fueled the demand for OTC medications.

Asia Pacific region emerges as a lucrative market for over-the-counter drugs, driven by rapid urbanization, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising disposable income levels. Countries like China, Japan, and India are witnessing significant growth in OTC drug consumption due to increasing health awareness and a shift towards self-care practices.

Some prominent players in the over the counter (OTC) market report include Bayer AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Sanofi S.A., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Mylan.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- As per news from 2023, the Japanese government introduced a reformation to allow over-the-counter drugs in the open market.

- In September 2020, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. announced the launch of OTC diclofenac sodium topical gel in the US market.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/4bZ4fVE

OR

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/4c0KDjX

Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Segmentation:

By Product: Cough, Cold and Flu Products, Analgesics, Dermatology Products, Gastrointestinal Products, Vitamins, Mineral and Supplements (VMS), Ophthalmic Products, Sleeping Aids, Others.

By Distribution Channel: Hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, Online.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

AI-based Surgical Robots Market

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market

Infant Incubator Market

Women’s Digital Health Market

Disposable Hospital Gowns Market