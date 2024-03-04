Mailer Packaging Market projected to reach USD 71.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - professed by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Mailer Packaging Market ” , by Product Type (Non-cushioned and Cushioned), Material (Plastic and Paper), End-user (Shipping, E-commerce, Manufacturing and Warehousing) Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Conventional Store, Online, Subscription Model, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Mailer Packaging Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 23.8 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 71.2 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 17% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Company Sealed Cosmo Films Ltd Sample of Companies Covered Crown Packaging Corp Georgia-Pacific LLC International Paper Company

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Mailer Packaging Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Mailer Packaging market is currently undergoing significant expansion, shaped by various factors influencing consumer preferences and industry dynamics. Contributing to this growth is the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. As environmental consciousness rises, consumers and businesses alike are favoring mailer packaging options that are recyclable and reusable, prompting innovation in the industry to align with sustainability goals. Additionally, the market is experiencing growth due to advancements in technology and a surge in research and development activities. Innovation in custom mailer boxes is addressing environmental concerns, resulting in the development of more sustainable and efficient packaging solutions. Government support for environmentally friendly initiatives further propels the market's trajectory, fostering a favorable environment for the adoption of greener packaging practices. The expansion of e-commerce and the subsequent surge in online shopping are also necessary factors contributing to the growth of the Mailer Packaging market. As more businesses shift to online platforms, the need for reliable and cost-effective packaging solutions, including custom mailer boxes, has intensified.

Major Vendors in the Global Mailer Packaging Market:

Company Sealed

Cosmo Films Ltd

Crown Packaging Corp

Georgia-Pacific LLC

International Paper Company

Intertape Polymer Group Inc

Mondi Group

Packaging Corporation of America

Pregis LLC

ProAmpac LLC

Sealed Air Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group

Stora Enso Oyj

UFlex

WestRock Company

Increasing demand in technology and ongoing innovations in packing and shipping processes

The Mailer Packaging market is witnessing substantial growth attributed to the increasing demand for technology-driven solutions and continuous innovations in packing and shipping processes. In the contemporary landscape, the rise of e-commerce and digital platforms has spurred a surge in online transactions, necessitating advanced packaging methods to meet the evolving needs of a dynamic market. This demand for technology-driven solutions has led to innovations in the Mailer Packaging sector, encompassing smart packaging, track-and-trace systems, and other high-tech solutions that enhance efficiency and security throughout the shipping and delivery process. The integration of technology not only streamlines logistics but also offers improved visibility and transparency for both businesses and consumers. As the industry embraces these innovations, the Mailer Packaging market is positioned for sustained growth, driven by the ongoing convergence of technological advancements with the intricacies of packing and shipping operations in a rapidly digitizing global economy.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing demand in technology and ongoing innovations in packing and shipping processes

Expansion of disposable income, the rise of modern retailing, and the ongoing urbanization trend

Increasing trend towards plastic tube packaging and adoption of eco-friendly packaging practices

Opportunities:

Growing emphasis on research and development endeavors.

Government support for the development of eco-friendly packaging solutions

Rising demand for recyclable and reusable packaging services

Globalization and Cultural Diversity

Rising demand for recyclable and reusable packaging services

The Mailer Packaging market is experiencing a notable surge driven by the rising demand for recyclable and reusable packaging services. In response to escalating environmental concerns, both consumers and businesses are increasingly prioritizing sustainable packaging options. Recyclability and reusability have become pivotal criteria for decision-making in packaging choices, leading to a significant shift in the Mailer Packaging landscape. This trend aligns with a broader global movement towards reducing environmental impact and fostering a circular economy. Companies within the Mailer Packaging market are innovating to provide solutions that not only meet the functional requirements of protecting and transporting goods but also adhere to eco-friendly practices. The emphasis on recyclable and reusable materials reflects a conscientious approach towards minimizing waste and lowering the overall environmental footprint, making it a key driver in the market's growth as it addresses the evolving preferences of environmentally conscious consumers and businesses alike.

North America dominates the market for mailer packaging.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global Mailer Packaging market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. The nation's informed consumer base in online shopping, coupled with a robust e-commerce industry, is bolstering its leadership in the regional market. The U.S. market particularly benefits from a diverse consumer base with a penchant for quick and convenient packaging options.

Asia-Pacific, and specifically India, is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the Mailer Packaging market. The regional dominance is significantly propelled by the presence of emerging economies like China and India. Additionally, the abundance of packaging manufacturers in China, facilitated by the accessibility of raw materials at cost-effective rates and low labor costs, further reinforces the dominance of this segment. Additionally, government initiatives promoting the packaging processing sector and improvements in distribution channels contribute to the market's growth.

Another region is the Middle East and Africa, where the demand for convenient packaging solutions is on the rise due to changing lifestyles and an expanding working-class population. South Africa, in particular, showcases promise as a market with high growth potential, driven by urbanization and a growing awareness of convenient packaging options.

The paper segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Paper is emerging as a significant player in the Mailer Packaging market, reflecting the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. With a growing emphasis on environmental consciousness, businesses and consumers are turning to paper-based mailer packaging as a preferable alternative to conventional materials. The inherent recyclability and biodegradability of paper contribute to a reduced environmental footprint, aligning with the global movement towards eco-friendly practices. The Mailer Packaging market has witnessed a shift towards paper-based solutions due to their versatility and adaptability to various product types. Additionally, advancements in paper manufacturing technology have led to the development of robust and protective paper mailer options, ensuring the safe transport of goods while meeting the requirements of a diverse range of industries. Government initiatives promoting sustainable practices further bolster the adoption of paper in mailer packaging. The inherent renewability of paper as a resource adds to its appeal, positioning it as a key player in the market. As businesses increasingly prioritize environmentally responsible packaging, the use of paper in mailer solutions is expected to continue its upward trajectory, driving innovation and reshaping the landscape of the Mailer Packaging market.

Segmentations Analysis of Mailer Packaging Market: -

By Product Type Non-cushioned Cushioned

By Material Plastic Paper

By End-user Shipping E-commerce Manufacturing Warehousing

By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Conventional Store Online Subscription Model Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



