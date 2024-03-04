Metallurgical Tests at Kharmagtai Show Strong Sulphide Rougher Flotation Recovery

TORONTO, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu, XAM or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on metallurgical test work for the Kharmagtai Project in Mongolia, being developed with the Company’s joint venture partner Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (Zijin). The sulphide rougher recovery results represent a very positive technical and economic outcome for the Kharmagtai Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). Next stage cleaner recovery and oxide leach test work continues to progress to plan.
Highlights
- PFS stage metallurgical test work completed for sulphide rougher process recoveries.
- Rougher flotation tests delivered metallurgical recoveries up to 98% copper and 95% gold, at head grades up to 1.6% Cu and 2.0g/t Au at P80 grind size of 150 micron (µm).
- These are in line with or better than Scoping Study1 assumptions and indicate potential value uplift in final PFS recoveries.
- Grind size selected at 150 µm for Stage 1 (15Mtpa in Scoping Study) and 212 µm for Stage 2 (30Mtpa in Scoping Study), following trade-off studies by DRA Global. Coarse particle flotation remains under investigation to further optimise Stage 2 grind size.
- Process flowsheet includes conventional comminution, followed by rougher flotation, then regrinding and three stages of cleaning to produce a clean concentrate.
- Next stage regrind & cleaner flotation underway, targeting a balance between concentrate grade and recovery. Results expected in May or June 2024.
Xanadu’s Executive Chairman & Managing Director, Colin Moorhead said:
“Strong sulphide rougher flotation results were expected given the clean mineralogy of the deposits at Kharmagtai, and it is very pleasing to have this confirmed here. These results are only part of our metallurgical test plan, and we look forward to future announcements including cleaner flotation and an even larger potential value uplift from our oxide leach program being investigated by MPS labs in Perth.”
Metallurgical Recoveries
The rougher flotation test program was conducted at ALS laboratory in Perth. It included head grade analysis and rougher flotation recovery test work on 26 samples taken from varying deposits, depths, sulphide and alteration types, using a 150 µm grind size.
Results are shown in Table 1 and demonstrate achievement of generally high rougher flotation recoveries in both copper and gold. Copper head grade versus copper recovery is shown in Figure 1.
Table 1: Rougher Flotation Recovery Results
|Sample ID2
|Drill Hole
Number
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Cu
Head Grade
(%)
|Au
Head Grade
(g/t)
|Cu Recovery
(%)
|Au Recovery
(%)
|CHCOM_001
|336
|50
|60
|0.38
|0.14
|80.9
|76.0
|CHCOM_002
|416
|150
|160
|0.82
|1.96
|94.6
|89.7
|CHCOM_003
|434
|67
|74
|0.22
|0.06
|88.3
|89.1
|SHCOM_001
|250
|220
|230
|0.59
|0.88
|93.2
|93.6
|SHCOM_002
|263
|288
|298
|0.59
|1.67
|90.2
|86.5
|SHCOM_003
|279
|336
|346
|0.51
|0.12
|89.3
|90.9
|SHCOM_005
|343
|180
|190
|0.23
|0.13
|89.2
|79.2
|SHCOM_006
|346
|364
|374
|0.15
|0.21
|77.1
|na
|SHCOM_010
|347
|502
|512
|0.23
|0.19
|79.1
|51.5
|SHCOM_011
|347
|170
|0.82
|0.95
|95.8
|90.3
|SHCOM_012
|359
|200
|210
|0.45
|0.06
|94.5
|82.9
|SHCOM_013
|371
|269
|279
|0.30
|0.14
|90.5
|85.9
|SHCOM_014
|394
|112
|122
|1.58
|0.65
|98.1
|94.5
|SHCOM_015
|565
|195
|205
|0.19
|0.10
|88.8
|89.2
|WHCOM_001
|473
|63
|74
|0.34
|0.17
|84.6
|81.1
|WHCOM_002
|430
|458
|468
|0.23
|0.10
|90.6
|80.5
|WHCOM_003
|477
|263
|274
|0.36
|0.41
|90.3
|83.7
|WHCOM_004
|474
|50
|60
|0.16
|0.05
|71.5
|73.3
|WHCOM_005
|444
|64
|74
|0.40
|0.15
|90.2
|81.2
|WHCOM_006
|345
|222
|232
|0.32
|0.18
|83.8
|73.8
|WHCOM_007
|366
|352
|362
|0.19
|0.10
|85.1
|82.5
|WHCOM_008
|226
|220
|230
|0.41
|0.74
|91.1
|81.0
|WHCOM_009
|322
|94
|104
|0.23
|0.15
|82.7
|70.4
|WHCOM_010
|308
|192
|202
|0.48
|0.31
|89.0
|81.6
|WHCOM_011
|324
|396
|406
|0.42
|0.33
|82.2
|73.6
|WHCOM_012
|444
|490
|500
|0.29
|0.22
|87.7
|79.4
Figure 1. Copper Grade vs Rougher Recovery
Grind Size Selection
The flowsheet considers conventional comminution followed by rougher flotation, rougher concentrate is then reground and followed by three stages of cleaning to produce a final concentrate (Figure 2).
Figure 2. Conventional flowsheet (simplified)
The rougher flotation step represents the key to overall recovery, so comminution circuit grind size selection was based on rougher recoveries at primary grinds of 80% passing 212 (coarser), 180, 150, and 106 (finer) µm.
DRA analysis concluded that 150 µm result is optimum for Stage 1 (defined as 15Mtpa in the Scoping Study3) and recommends 212 µm for Stage 2 (30Mtpa in the Scoping Study).
Rougher flotation results for the four grind sizes tested are shown in Table 2. These tests were conducted on a composite sample made up from the 26 variability samples with average assays of 0.41% Cu and 0.35g/t Au.
Table 2. Flotation Rougher Recovery at Grind Sizes
|Grind Size P80
µm
|Test
|Mass %
|Cu %
|Au %
|106
|JS5800
|6.1
|92.4
|NA
|150
|JS5793
|6.8
|90.0
|NA
|180
|JS5801
|7.7
|88.4
|82.5
|212
|JS5802
|7.8
|85.8
|83.2
Copper recovery to the rougher concentrate decreased with increasing grind size (coarser) as would be expected. Recovery versus grind size is shown in Figure 3.
Figure 3. Copper Rougher Recovery versus Grind Size
Flotation Sample Selection and Preparation
Samples were collected from core drilled at Stockwork Hill, White Hill and Copper Hill deposits at the Kharmagtai project, as being representative of each of these zones. Sample preparation consisted of homogenising and splitting samples “as received” into their respective composites and labelling by deposit (CH = Copper Hill; SH = Stockwork Hill; WH = White Hill) and by sample number (between 1 and 15 by deposit), followed by crushing and grinding to 150 µm. Each split was rotary split and homogenised for head analysis and sub-samples taken for test work. Head assays for Cu and Au were conducted by fire assay for each sample.
Metallurgical sample locations, zones and head assay grades are detailed in Table 1. Drill hole sample collar locations are detailed in Appendix 1 and illustrated in Figure 3.
Figure 3: Collar locations for drill holes sampled in metallurgical test work
Future Test Work
The next stage of the flowsheet after the roughers is a regrind followed by three stages of cleaning to produce a final concentrate. Cleaner test work is in progress, focused on determining the optimal balance of concentrate grade and recovery.
Sulphide flotation is a subset of the broader Kharmagtai metallurgical test work program. The comprehensive metallurgy program during the Pre-Feasibility Study includes comminution properties of the mineralisation and alteration styles at Kharmagtai to determine optimum flowsheet and generate inputs for engineering design. This will also generate data to inform the copper and gold recovery models, and allow operating costs estimates to be calculated. Concentrate samples will be generated for marketing studies as part of the broader metallurgy program. This will be important for reinforcing concentrate saleability, which we expect to be a clean and in-demand concentrate, in a very tight concentrate market.
The broader metallurgical program also includes oxide leach test work to determine the value and viability of using a heap leach to capture value from partially oxidised, near-surface pre-strip material which was treated as waste in the Scoping Study4 and identified as a significant uplift opportunity to turn pre-strip costs into positive revenue for the Kharmagtai project.
About Xanadu Mines
Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large-scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who jointly control a globally significant copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project. Xanadu is the Operator of a 50-50 JV with Zijin Mining Group in Khuiten Metals Pte Ltd, which controls 76.5% of the Kharmagtai project.
Appendix 1: Metallurgical Sample Composition & Location
Table 1: Drill hole sample details for rougher flotation test work
|Hole ID
|Prospect
|East
|North
|RL
|Azimuth (°)
|Inc (°)
|Depth (m)
|KHDDH250
|Stockwork Hill
|592456
|4877956
|1290
|180
|-55
|351.8
|KHDDH263
|Stockwork Hill
|592636
|4877991
|1287
|180
|-75
|814.7
|KHDDH276
|Stockwork Hill
|592612
|4877623
|1288
|0
|-60
|655.3
|KHDDH277
|Stockwork Hill
|592344
|4877662
|1291
|0
|-45
|346.4
|KHDDH279
|Stockwork Hill
|592693
|4877582
|1288
|0
|-45
|447.0
|KHDDH343
|Stockwork Hill
|592680
|4877890
|1285
|180
|-80
|617.6
|KHDDH346
|Stockwork Hill
|592849
|4877851
|1283
|175
|-80
|680.7
|KHDDH347
|Stockwork Hill
|592636
|4877890
|1285
|175
|-80
|704.7
|KHDDH359
|Stockwork Hill
|592443
|4878038
|1291
|180
|-68
|626.5
|KHDDH371
|Stockwork Hill
|592768
|4877899
|1283
|180
|-80
|700.0
|KHDDH372
|Stockwork Hill
|592915
|4877882
|1281
|180
|-75
|607.0
|KHDDH394
|Stockwork Hill
|592460
|4877833
|1288
|100
|-59
|898.0
|KHDDH527
|Stockwork Hill
|592274
|4877961
|1293
|178
|-72
|652.0
|KHDDH565
|Stockwork Hill
|593128
|4877885
|1280
|233
|-55
|1609.4
|KHDDH336
|Copper Hill
|592647
|4876448
|1304
|0
|-60
|158.6
|KHDDH416
|Copper Hill
|592698
|4876440
|1305
|246
|-50
|437.0
|KHDDH434
|Copper Hill
|592554
|4876456
|1302
|180
|-62
|366.2
|KHDDH457
|Copper Hill
|592388
|4876430
|1305
|180
|-65
|454.9
|KHDDH473
|White Hill
|591894
|4877307
|1305
|0
|-60
|300.6
|KHDDH430
|White Hill
|592097
|4877422
|1301
|200
|-60
|851.7
|KHDDH477
|White Hill
|592100
|4877097
|1305
|0
|-60
|438.8
|KHDDH474
|White Hill
|591900
|4877496
|1299
|0
|-60
|250.1
|KHDDH444
|White Hill
|592159
|4877565
|1296
|205
|-60
|1225.5
|KHDDH345
|White Hill
|592065
|4877380
|1305
|176
|-73
|426.8
|KHDDH366
|White Hill
|591943
|4877319
|1309
|5
|-82
|433.0
|KHDDH226
|White Hill
|592041
|4877274
|1310
|90
|-50
|336.7
|KHDDH322
|White Hill
|592248
|4876940
|1302
|0
|-60
|856.0
|KHDDH308
|White Hill
|591674
|4877243
|1305
|90
|-53
|496.2
|KHDDH324
|White Hill
|592247
|4877529
|1294
|180
|-60
|861.2
Appendix 2: Statements and Disclaimers
Competent Person Statements
The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Dr Andrew Stewart, who is responsible for the exploration data, comments on exploration target sizes, QA/QC and geological interpretation and information. Dr Stewart, who is an employee of Xanadu and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists, has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as the Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves and the National Instrument 43-101. Dr Stewart consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this Announcement that relates to metallurgy and metallurgical test work has been reviewed by Graham Brock, BSc (Eng), ARSM. Mr Brock is not an employee of the Company but is employed as a contract consultant. Mr Brock is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy; he has sufficient experience with the style of processing response and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a competent as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves and the National Instrument 43-101. Mr Brock consents to the inclusion in this report of the contained technical information in the form and context as it appears.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this Announcement, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Xanadu and its projects may also include statements which are ‘forward‐looking statements’ that may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These ‘forward-looking statements’ are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Xanadu, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward‐looking statements.
Xanadu disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after the date of this Announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than required by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The words ‘believe’, ‘expect’, ‘anticipate’, ‘indicate’, ‘contemplate’, ‘target’, ‘plan’, ‘intends’, ‘continue’, ‘budget’, ‘estimate’, ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘schedule’ and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.
All ‘forward‐looking statements’ made in this Announcement are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that ‘forward‐looking statements’ are not guarantee of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on ‘forward‐looking statements’ due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
For further information please visit the Xanadu Mines’ Website at www.xanadumines.com.
Appendix 3: Kharmagtai Table 1 (JORC 2012)
Set out below is Section 1 and Section 2 of Table 1 under the JORC Code, 2012 Edition for the Kharmagtai project. Data provided by Xanadu. This Table 1 updates the JORC Table 1 disclosure dated 8 December 2023.
