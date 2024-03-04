ECARX's Global Expansion Driven by Strong R&D and International Accreditations

SHANGHAI, China, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today highlighted how it is driving its global expansion through its robust research and development (R&D) capabilities and its expanding catalog of international accreditations. This approach has led to the deployment of ECARX solutions in over 6 million vehicles worldwide from 16 global automotive OEMs and 25 brands to date.

ECARX has consistently prioritized international certifications. Its highly robust internal processes and products have successfully obtained 23 global accreditations that cover quality systems, functional safety, and product functionality. Notably, ECARX was recently accredited with ISO/SAE 21434 certification for automotive cybersecurity, a first for a Chinese automotive company and a critical certification for obtaining sales permits in the European Union. These certifications ensure compliance with regulatory requirements in different countries, enabling wider global deployment.

This strategic approach is supported by a comprehensive global framework for R&D with a presence in key markets like Malaysia, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany, allowing the Company to work with partners across the globe to deliver innovative and customized solutions for specific markets. ECARX actively collaborates with leading global and domestic partners like AMD, Qualcomm, Google, Luminar, Mobileye, Unity, Unreal, Siengine, and Xingji Meizu to develop advanced automotive solutions. For example, ECARX co-developed SmartOS with smart, the new-premium intelligent all-electric auto brand, which is in mass production and being delivered to customers in both Europe and Southeast Asia.

ECARX also leverages its R&D capabilities and accreditations to assist global automakers in deploying Google Automotive Service (GAS), which has rigorous standards and strict requirements for applications. ECARX is the only Chinese mobility tech provider to successfully deployed GAS for vehicle launches in overseas markets including the Polestar 4 and Volvo EX30 SUV when it launched in 33 markets internationally in late 2023.

Peter Cirino, Chief Operating Officer of ECARX, emphasized the importance of certifications: "Possessing internationally recognized certifications is crucial for global expansion. We actively meet stringent standards across technology, quality, safety, and compliance, allowing us to intelligently deploy our solutions in a growing number of vehicles globally."

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with the capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 2,000 employees based in 11 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk&Co, Polestar, Smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 6 million vehicles worldwide.

