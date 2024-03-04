Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Market in 2024

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia is the world's second largest producer and the world's largest exporter of crude oil. The kingdom also holds the world's second largest proven reserve of crude at approximately 267,192 million barrels (mmbbl).
The report looks at Saudi Arabia'soil and gas production outlook by assets terrain, and major companies. It provides key details of active and upcoming oil and gas assets in the country
Recently licensed blocks details, and latest discoveries are covered, in addition to the latest mergers and acquisitions related to the E&P sector in Saudi Arabia.
Key Report Benefits
- Gain a strong understanding of the Saudi Arabia's E&P sector
- Facilitate decision making based on strong historical and outlook of oil and gas production data, licensed blocks details, and discoveries
- Assess your competitor's production outlook and licensed blocks details in the country
- Analyze latest M&A landscape related to the country's E&P sector
Key Topics Covered:
- Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector
- Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Oil and Gas Production Outlook
- Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Marketed Natural Gas Production by Terrain
- Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Gross Crude Oil and Condensate Production by Assets
- Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Marketed Natural Gas Production by Assets
- Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Net Entitlement Crude Oil and Condensate Production by Major Companies
- Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Net Entitlement Natural Gas Production by Major Companies
- Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Active and Upcoming Oil and Gas Asset Details
- Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Exploration
- Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Exploration Details, Exploration
- Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Major Oil and Gas Discoveries
- Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Number of Oil and Gas Discoveries, 2019 - 2023
- Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Oil and Gas Discovery Details
- Recent Contracts
List of Tables
- Saudi Arabia, Total Gross Crude Oil and Condensate Production (bd) by Terrain, 2019-2028
- Saudi Arabia, Marketed Natural Gas Production by Terrain (mmcfd), 2019-2028
- Saudi Arabia, Gross Crude Oil and Condensate Production (bd), by Assets, 2019-2028
- Saudi Arabia, Marketed Natural Gas Production (mmcfd), by Assets, 2019-2028
- Saudi Arabia, Net Entitlement Crude Oil and Condensate Production (bd), by Major Companies, 2019-2028
- Saudi Arabia, Net Entitlement Natural Gas Production (mmcfd), by Major Companies, 2019-2028
- Saudi Arabia, Active and Upcoming Oil and Gas Field Assets Details
- Saudi Arabia, Recently Licensed Block Details
- Saudi Arabia, Number of Oil and Gas Discoveries, 2019 - 2023
- Saudi Arabia, Oil and Gas Discovery Details, 2019 - 2023
- Recent Contracts
List of Figures
- Saudi Arabia, Total Gross Crude Oil and Condensate Production (bd) by Terrain, 2019-2028
- Saudi Arabia, Marketed Natural Gas Production by Terrain (mmcfd), 2019-2028
- Top 10 Fields in Saudi Arabia by 2019-2028 Crude Oil Production
- Top 10 Fields in Saudi Arabia by 2019-2028 Natural Gas Production
- Top 10 Companies in Saudi Arabia by 2019-2028 Crude Oil and Condensate Production
- Top 10 Companies in Saudi Arabia by 2019-2028 Natural Gas Production
- Saudi Arabia, Active and Upcoming Oil and Gas Assets by Production Start Year 2019-2028
- Saudi Arabia, Number of Oil and Gas Discoveries, 2019 - 2023
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdv900
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.