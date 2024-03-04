Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Market in 2024

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia is the world's second largest producer and the world's largest exporter of crude oil. The kingdom also holds the world's second largest proven reserve of crude at approximately 267,192 million barrels (mmbbl).



The report looks at Saudi Arabia'soil and gas production outlook by assets terrain, and major companies. It provides key details of active and upcoming oil and gas assets in the country

Recently licensed blocks details, and latest discoveries are covered, in addition to the latest mergers and acquisitions related to the E&P sector in Saudi Arabia.

Key Topics Covered:

Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector

Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Oil and Gas Production Outlook

Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Marketed Natural Gas Production by Terrain

Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Gross Crude Oil and Condensate Production by Assets

Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Marketed Natural Gas Production by Assets

Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Net Entitlement Crude Oil and Condensate Production by Major Companies

Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Net Entitlement Natural Gas Production by Major Companies

Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Active and Upcoming Oil and Gas Asset Details

Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Exploration

Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Exploration Details, Exploration

Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Major Oil and Gas Discoveries

Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Number of Oil and Gas Discoveries, 2019 - 2023

Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production Sector, Oil and Gas Discovery Details

