Global English Language Learning Market Set for Significant Growth by 2030, Driven by Technology Advancements and Increased Government Spendings

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global English Language Learning Market by Methodology (Blended Learning, Offline Learning, Online Learning), Learning Mode, Age Group, End User (Individual Learners, Educational Institutes, Government Bodies), and Geography - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive analysis indicates an expected surge in the market size to $77.9 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2030, outlining a dynamic field offering vast opportunities for educational technology firms, policy makers, and language educators.

Rising Demand for English Linguistic Proficiency in Professional Settings Catalyzes Market Expansion

Advancements in technology, especially in the realms of digitalized educational content and e-learning, have significantly contributed to the upsurge of the global market. The report delves into several factors propelling this growth: the increasing emphasis of English in professional and corporate spheres, the accessibility of affordable language learning applications, and the escalating cross-border communication needs.

Notably, the pivot to online and blended learning methodologies marks a transformative phase for the educational sector at large. The study also highlights specific challenges the market must navigate, such as the existing hesitation in certain regions to adopt English as a primary communicative language and a notable scarcity of trained English language educators, which could impede progression in some markets.

Insights on Market Segmentation by Methodology, Learning Mode, Age Group, and End User

Under the lens of methodology, the report investigates blended, offline, and online learning, providing an overarching view of each's market share. As of 2023, the tutoring segment dominates, largely owing to innovative investments in e-learning tools and a robust desire for educational enrichment. In terms of age groups, the report identifies the 13-17 years segment as the market leader, crediting growing digital integration in schools and a significant rise in smartphone utilization alongside the burgeoning demand for engaging, interactive learning experiences catered to this demographic.

From the end user perspective, individual learners comprise the largest segment, thanks to the widespread adoption of smart devices, increased internet reach, and a profusion of established language learning platforms. Geographically speaking, the Asia-Pacific region emerges as the market frontrunner in 2023, attributed to the digital education trend, enhanced language program availability, and strategic educational spending by governments seeking to improve career prospects for their youth.

Synopsis of the Competitive Landscape and Regional Dynamics

The report encapsulates a thorough competitive analysis, spotlighting key players who forge the market's competitive frontiers. It also addresses the market dynamics at the regional and country levels, providing a comprehensive geographic analysis. From the bustling markets of Asia-Pacific to the established educational infrastructures in North America and Europe, regional nuances depict a rich tapestry of opportunities and challenges within the global market. Additionally, the report poses pivotal questions about high-growth segments, drivers, challenges, and competitor market shares, offering stakeholders critical information to strategize effectively.

Conclusion

With educational institutes, government bodies, and individual learners at the heart of this advancement, the future looks bright for English proficiency and its role in fostering global communication and collaboration. For a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics and an in-depth exploration of its segments, interested audiences are directed to the full report, now available at the associated website.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of methodology, learning mode, age group, and end user?

What is the historical market size for the global English language learning market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends in the global English language learning market?

Who are the major players in the global English language learning market, and what are their market shares?

What is the competitive landscape like?

What are the recent developments in the global English language learning market?

What are the geographic trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global English language learning market, and how do they compete with other players?

Market Insights

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Rising Importance of English In Business and Professional Areas Supporting Market Growth

Increasing Investments in Start-Ups and Small Companies Providing Language Education Accelerating the Development of English Language Learning Platforms

High Affordability of Language Learning Apps Making English Increasingly Accessible to Learners

Growing Need for Cross-Border Communication Driving the Development of English Language Learning Programs

Reluctance to Accept English as the Primary Language Restraining Market Growth

Increasing Government Spending on the Education Sector Expected to Generate Market Growth Opportunities

Growth in Transnational Education (TNE) Expected to Accelerate the Expansion of the English Language Learning Market

Shortage of Trained English Tutors Impacting Market Growth

Key Trends

Increasing Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in the Delivery of Language Education

Growing Demand for E-learning

Value Chain Analysis

Primary Activities

Support Activities

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

Cambridge University Press & Assessment (U.K.)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (China)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company (U.S.) (A Subsidiary of Veritas Capital Fund Management L.L.C.)

McGraw-Hill Education Inc. (U.S.) (A Subsidiary of Platinum Equity LLC)

Duolingo Inc. (U.S.)

Berlitz Corporation (U.S.) (A Subsidiary of Benesse Holdings Inc.)

Busuu Limited (Spain) (A Subsidiary of Chegg Inc.)

Babbel GmbH (Germany)

ATI STUDIOS A.P.P.S. S.R.L (Mondly) (Romania)

ELSA Corp. (U.S.)

FluentU (China) (A Part of Enux Education Limited)

Memrise Limited (U.K.)

Mango Languages (U.S.)

Rosetta Stone LLC (U.S.)

inlingua International Ltd. (Switzerland)

Sanako Oy (Finland)

Transparent Language Inc. (U.S.)

Open Education LLC (U.S.)

EF Education First (Sweden)

International House World Organisation Ltd (U.K.)

English Worldwide SL (ABA English) (Spain)

Udemy Inc. (U.S.)

Scope of the Report:

English Language Learning Market Assessment - by Methodology

Blended Learning

Offline Learning

Online Learning

English Language Learning Market Assessment - by Learning Mode

Self-learning Apps and Applications

Tutoring

One-on-One Learning

Group Learning

English Language Learning Market Assessment - by Age Group

< 13 Years

13-17 Years

18-20 Years

21-30 Years

31-40 Years

> 40 Years

English Language Learning Market Assessment - by End User

Individual Learners

Educational Institutes

K-12

Higher Education

Government Bodies

Corporate Learners

English Language Learning Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Netherlands

Belgium

Sweden

Austria

Switzerland

Finland

Norway

Turkey

Ireland

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Australia & New Zealand

Taiwan

Hongkong

Singapore

Malaysia

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bsmz14

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.