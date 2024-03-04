Plantify Foods Secures New Retail Chain to Sell Its Plant-Based Clean Label Products

Neve Yarak, Israel, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods”), a pioneer Agri-Food Tech company offering sustainable solutions for agriculture and plant based food, announced today that Plantify Foods, Inc. (TSXV: PTFY) ("Plantify Foods"), a clean label food company dedicated to providing consumers with nutritious and delicious food options, has secured a new retailer, expanding Plantify’s footprint within its local market of Israel. Plantify Foods is a subsidiary which is owned 23% by Save Foods.



"The Company continues to secure new retail partners within its local market," said Suzette Ramcharan, Chief Executive Officer of Plantify Foods. “While we push sales and marketing efforts in new and larger markets such as Europe and the United States, we are pleased to see growth within our local market, further solidifying our Clean Label brand. We are pleased with the growth we continue to see within our local market, a small country in size, but one that carries a lot of demand for our high-quality, healthy, and forward-thinking products.”

Plantify Foods is pleased to partner with Stopmarket, producing Clean Label Salads, Soups and Stews for this growing grocery chain in Israel, which currently has 11 branch locations throughout the country. Stopmarket was founded in 2000, and the chain’s specialization is its positioning, and operating all year-round including Saturdays and holidays.

About Plantify Foods

Plantify Foods is committed to providing consumers with nutritious, Clean Label food options while pioneering innovation in the food and beverage industry. The Company has a simple mission: to ensure that everyone has access to high quality food alternatives that are clean and healthy, are nutritious and tasty, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare.

Plantify Foods, through its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary, currently sells its diverse range of products in Israel, and is actively expanding its footprint across Europe and North America. With its new manufacturing facility, the Company can increase production and continue to create new Clean Label food products to meet the growing demand of health-conscious consumers from all walks of life.

About Save Foods:

Save Foods, Inc. is an innovative agri-food tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality, and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, and prolong fresh produce’s shelf life. NTWO OFF Ltd., Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate N2O (nitrous oxide) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF Ltd., aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. Plantify Foods, Inc., Save Foods' minority-owned Canadian subsidiary listed on the TSXV, offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free, non-allergenic, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. and NTWO OFF Ltd. visit our website: https://savefoods.co/.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Save Foods' propsectus filed with the SEC on February 7, 2024, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

