Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Analysis Report 2024: Market to Surpass $110 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Adoption of Analytics and IoT

The global healthcare cloud computing market is projected to reach $110.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.



The growth of the healthcare cloud computing market is driven by the growing need for personalized medicines and the increasing adoption of analytics and IoT in the healthcare sector. However, growing data security & privacy concerns restrain the growth of this market.



The increasing demand for healthcare cloud computing solutions for clinical research & drug development and the growing use of blockchain technology for managing electronic health records are expected to generate market growth opportunities. However, complexities in data migration and stringent regulatory compliance are major challenges for market stakeholders.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global healthcare cloud computing market. North America's significant market share can be attributed to the presence of prominent players offering advanced healthcare cloud computing solutions & services, the high adoption rate of digital technologies and advanced healthcare systems, the surge in demand for telemedicine and remote patient monitoring solutions, and the proliferation of cloud-based EHR systems.



However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this region is driven by the exerting efforts by market players to launch healthcare cloud computing solutions, Government initiatives and policies that support the adoption of healthcare cloud computing solutions, and the growing popularity of telemedicine and telehealth platforms across the region.



In 2023, the solutions segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global healthcare cloud computing market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing need for clinical information systems to support and streamline clinical operations, improve patient care, and enhance overall efficiency, the rising adoption of non-clinical information systems for managing administrative, financial, and operational aspects of healthcare organizations, and efforts by companies to provide healthcare operation management solutions for claims processing, member management, provider networks, and payment processing.



However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need for professional services to adopt, implement, and optimize healthcare cloud computing solutions, the growing need for managed services such as data security and compliance, infrastructure scalability, cost optimization, data backup and recovery, and increasing need to offer partial or complete management of a client's cloud resources or infrastructure.



In 2023, the software-as-a-service segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global healthcare cloud computing market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing need to improve healthcare business operations, increase productivity, data security, and privacy for healthcare data and the growing need for improved data management. Additionally, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on deployment mode, the global healthcare cloud computing market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. In 2023, the public cloud segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global healthcare cloud computing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the secure and reliable remote access to healthcare systems, benefits offered by public healthcare cloud systems such as cost-effectiveness, scalability, and flexibility, and efforts by market players to launch healthcare cloud computing services. Additionally, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In 2023, the healthcare provider segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global healthcare cloud computing market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing focus by market players to launch electronic health record systems and telemedicine & telehealth platforms, the increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring solutions among healthcare providers, the rising adoption of clinical information systems among healthcare providers, and the growing need to exchange patient information between healthcare providers.



However, the healthcare payers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing need for cloud computing platforms for claims processing and settlement, the increasing proliferation of cloud computing solutions for fraud detection and prevention, and the growing popularity of cloud-based collaboration tools and communication platforms.



