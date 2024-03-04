National Association of Home Builders Names Bridgeland® Master Planned Community of the Year for 2024

Nation’s #5 top-selling community earns two Gold Awards at NAHB International Builders’ Show



HOUSTON, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The community of Bridgeland® has been named “Master Planned Community of the Year” by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), receiving top honors at The Nationals 2024 awards gala last week in Las Vegas. Bridgeland, an 11,500-acre master planned community in the Greater Houston region developed by Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH), was celebrated for its exceptional quality of life and natural setting only 30 miles northwest of Downtown Houston that have made it one of the top-selling communities in the nation.

The annual NAHB awards honor North America’s leading developers, home builders, and communities that excel in fields within the real estate industry including superior design and sales achievements. Established in 1982, The Nationals is the largest awards program for new home sales and community honors in the country.

“We are honored for Bridgeland to be recognized as Master Planned Community of the Year by national industry leaders at NAHB,” said Jim Carman, President of the Houston Region for Howard Hughes. “This recognition speaks to the exceptional quality of life, abundant amenities, and variety of housing options that Bridgeland offers as it continues to emerge as both a dynamic residential and commercial hub for all of Northwest Houston.”

These accolades follow a year of immense success for Bridgeland including a record-breaking 985 new home sales in 2023, which ranked Bridgeland as the #2 top-selling master planned community in Texas and #5 in the country according to the recent annual report from national real estate consultant RCLCO.

Bridgeland is currently home to approximately 22,000 residents and is projected to reach nearly 70,000 residents at full buildout as homebuyers flocking to Texas continue to choose Bridgeland for the unique nature of the community. Offering 3,000 acres of open space, parks, lakes, and trails thoughtfully integrated into its master plan, Bridgeland remains dedicated to long-term sustainable growth and was also honored by NAHB with the Gold Award for Best Landscape of a Community.

Bridgeland joins Summerlin® in Las Vegas and Ward Village® in Honolulu as Howard Hughes communities that have been recognized as Master Planned Community of the Year by NAHB. Bridgeland was previously named “Master Planned Community of the Year” by NAHB in 2009 and this recent repeat honor highlights Bridgeland’s significant and transformative growth over the past 15 years. The community recently broke ground on the highly anticipated Village Green at Bridgeland Central, a 70-acre mixed-use project located within Bridgeland Central®, the community’s 925-acre urban district poised to further transform Bridgeland and the greater Northwest Houston region.

Bridgeland joins the Howard Hughes community of The Woodlands® in playing an integral role in shaping the urban landscape of the Houston region and the state of Texas—which continue to be among the most desired locations for domestic migration and corporate relocation. The Woodlands, a 28,500-acre, forested master planned community 27 miles north of Downtown Houston, is continuously recognized as a thriving business environment and one of the best places to live in the country. Howard Hughes is celebrating The Woodlands’ 50th anniversary throughout 2024.

About Bridgeland®

Bridgeland is an 11,500-acre master planned community located in Cypress, Texas, and is ranked as the fifth top-selling master planned community in the nation and second in Texas. The National Association of Home Builders’ 2024 Master Planned Community of the Year opened in 2006 and offers a wide variety of housing options and extensive outdoor amenities, with a strong emphasis on conserving and enhancing the natural environment. Bridgeland, a LEED Pre-certified community, has over 3,000 acres dedicated to lakes, trails, and parks, and offers resort-style pools, 74 parks, stocked lakes and complimentary use of kayaks, paddleboats, and other recreational opportunities for residents to promote a healthy and active lifestyle. Lakeland Village Center® is the first of four retail centers in Bridgeland, with additional plans for Bridgeland Central®, an emerging 925-acre urban district. Bridgeland is a Howard Hughes community and supports over 180 local causes and charitable organizations in the Houston region through the company’s HHCares program. For more information, visit Bridgeland.com.

About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country’s preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

