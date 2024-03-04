Y-mAbs Appoints Oncology Executive Mary Tagliaferri, M.D. to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Mary Tagliaferri, M.D. to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective February 29, 2024. Dr. Tagliaferri brings nearly 30 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience and oncology therapeutic development expertise to the Y-mAbs Board of Directors.



“We are thrilled to welcome Mary to our Board of Directors during such an exciting time for Y-mAbs,” said Michael Rossi, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Her extensive industry leadership experience and expertise in developing cancer therapies will be invaluable as we continue to advance our novel Self-Assembly DisAssembly Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy (“SADA PRIT”) technology platform and our lead clinical programs.”

“Y-mAbs’ highly differentiated SADA PRIT technology platform is exciting,” said Dr. Tagliaferri. “I am impressed by Y-mAbs’ management team, innovation and capabilities, commercial success and financial position. I look forward to working alongside members of this distinguished Board and contributing as the Company continues to advance novel oncology therapies to potentially improve patient lives.”

Dr. Tagliaferri has a highly accomplished biotechnology career and is currently the Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Nektar Therapeutics. Nektar is a clinical-stage, research-based drug discovery biopharmaceutical company focuses on discovering and developing innovative medicines in the field of immunotherapy. At Nektar, Dr. Tagliaferri has been responsible for numerous clinical studies evaluating novel therapeutics in oncology and she was also instrumental in establishing key strategic partnerships. Previously, she served as Chief Medical Officer for KangLaiTe-USA and was Co-Founder, President and Board Member of Bionovo, Inc. Dr. Tagliaferri currently serves on the board of Enzo Biochem, Inc. and she served on the board of RayzeBio, Inc. from 2021 until the acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2024. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree at Cornell University and her medical degree at the University of California, San Francisco.

Dr. Tagliaferri was honored as an Eminent Woman Leader in Healthcare by Inc. Magazine in 2023. She was named to the Women who Lead in Life Sciences and Most Influential Women in Business lists by the San Francisco Business Times in 2019. Dr. Tagliaferri was also recognized as Woman of the Year in 2012 by the State of California, Assembly District 14. She has been lead author or contributor to approximately 90 peer-reviewed journal publications.

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. The Company’s technologies include its investigational Self-Assembly DisAssembly (“SADA”) ​Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy Platform (“PRIT”)​ and bispecific antibodies generated using the Y-BiClone platform. The Company’s broad and advanced product pipeline includes the anti-GD2 therapy DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow after a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy.

