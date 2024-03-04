Global Serum Free Media Market Size To Worth USD 5.39 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 12.9%

New York, United States , March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Serum Free Media Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 1.59 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.39 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the projected period.





The media used in the cultivation of cells and bioprocessing that lack the presence of serum which is typically generated from animal sources are referred to as serum-free media. Despite using animal-derived serum, serum-free media are made to supply all the nutrients, growth factors, and other elements needed for the in vitro development and ongoing survival of cells. Growth promoters and enzymes were given in serum-free media for cell activity and growth stimulation, permitting the development of particular cell types with particular functions in cell cultures maintained under closely controlled conditions. Serum-free medium reduce the percentage of uneven development between cell cultures, hence removing mistakes and allowing homogeneous cell growth. Proteins found in cell culture medium can function as significant contaminants, possibly interacting with the target ingredient and slowing down the molecule's purification process. Serum-free medium have lower concentrations of the target ingredient (lead molecule), which lowers the amounts of contaminants. Consequently, by using several procedures such as centrifugation, HPLC, and mass spectrometry, the target protein's purification can be improved with increased recoveries. Well-known researchers and professionals in both developed and developing countries find that this technology provides fast and accurate results. However, using serum-free media technique is costly compared to other methods of cell culture. This has made it difficult for regions with limited resources to adopt serum-free media technology.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Serum Free Media Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (BHK Medium, Vero Medium, HEK 293 Media, CHO Media, Stem Cell Medium, And Other Serum-Free Media), By Type (Semi-Solid & Solid Media, Liquid Media), By Application (Biopharmaceutical Production, (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines Production, Other Therapeutic Proteins), Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine), By End-User (Research & Academic Institutes, Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The CHO media segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global serum free media market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the global serum free media market is divided into BHK medium, Vero medium, HEK 293 media, CHO media, stem cell medium, other serum-free media. Among these, the CHO media segment is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the serum free media market during the estimated period. CHO cells are great for adjusting to serum-free environments, which is why they're commonly picked for making biologics. Mixing CHO media with serum-free media helps manage cell culture conditions more effectively. Since CHO cells can produce complex proteins similar to those in humans, they're considered the best choice for making antibodies.

The liquid media segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global serum free media market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global serum free media market is divided into semi-solid & solid media and liquid media. Among these, the liquid media segment is predicted to grow at the greatest pace in the serum free media market during the estimated period. Fluid mediums are good for expanding in bioprocessing and large-scale manufacturing. Their specific makeup makes it easier to grow from small experiments to big production. Liquid mediums are becoming more popular because they have benefits like not needing to mix containers or scales, and not having to set up a Water for Injections (WFI) circuit to mix powdered mediums.

The biopharmaceutical production segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global serum free media market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global serum free media market is divided into biopharmaceutical production and tissue engineering & regenerative medicine. Among these, the liquid media segment is predicted to grow at the greatest pace in the serum free media market during the estimated period.

The growth is going up mainly because many new versions of monoclonal antibody (mAb) drugs are expected to come out soon. This happens because the patents on important medicines like Herceptin by Roche, Remicade by J&J, and Humira by Abbott are expiring.

The biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies’ segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global serum free media market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end-user, the global serum free media market is divided into research & academic institutes, biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies, and others. Among these, the biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies’ segment is predicted to grow at the greatest pace in the serum free media market during the projected timeframe. Serum-free media is indispensable in the bioproduction process, significantly impacting cell viability and proliferation, and enhancing protein quality and yield. The escalating demand for serum-free media is propelled by the increasing volume of clinical trials in life-saving therapeutics conducted by pharmaceutical and biotechnology enterprises.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global serum free media market over the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global serum free media market over the forecast period. The trajectory of growth in this region is shaped by various factors, such as a well-established healthcare sector, advanced medical infrastructure, substantial investment in biopharmaceuticals, the prominent presence of industry leaders, and a plethora of companies focusing on serum-free media development. The primary drivers behind this growth are attributed to the robust research and development framework and a regulatory landscape that adapts swiftly to the evolving dynamics of the sector. Noteworthy is the surge in investments from both governmental bodies and major market players in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology domains.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global serum free media market during the projected timeframe. Additionally, the increased prevalence of long-term health conditions coupled with the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic have spurred intensified endeavors in research and development, with a focus on pioneering treatments and vaccines. Consequently, there has been a notable uptick in demand for serum-free media solutions. Forecasts suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is poised to present lucrative revenue prospects owing to escalating activities in research and development, alongside clinical trial endeavors concentrating on chronic and severe ailments.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global serum free media Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Danaher, Corning Incorporated, PAN-Biotech, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, HiMedia Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sartorius AG, and Others

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a renowned figure in the global scientific solutions industry, is showcasing cutting-edge instrumentation, streamlined workflows, advanced software solutions, and strategic collaborations designed to empower customers in deriving novel analytical perspectives and accelerating the development of next-generation vaccines and therapies.

