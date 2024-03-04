DICK’S SPORTING GOODS, INC. (NYSE: DKS) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Do you, or did you, own shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS)?





Did you purchase your shares between May 25, 2022 and August 21, 2023, inclusive?





Did you lose money in your investment in Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc.?





Do you want to discuss your rights?

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (“DSG” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DKS) between May 25, 2022 and August 21, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 22, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, DSG is a leading sporting goods retailer that sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories to retail consumers throughout the United States. DSG is an “omnichannel” retailer, meaning it offers products to consumers in physical store locations as well as online and through mobile apps. The Company has over 700 physical locations across the United States.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) demand for products in DSG’s Outdoor segment was slowing faster than defendants represented, resulting in excess inventory; (ii) the “structural changes” that defendants repeatedly touted, including differentiated products, improved pricing technology, and more efficient clearance channels, did not allow DSG to manage its excess inventory without hurting its profitability; and (iii) the need to liquidate excess inventory, including in the Outdoor segment, would have a materially negative effect on DSG’s profitability.

On August 22, 2023, DSG revealed that profitability for the second quarter of 2023 was significantly lower than previously represented. Specifically, DSG’s net income was $244 million (compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $338 million), earnings per share were $2.82 (compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $3.81), gross margin was 34.4% (compared to the analyst consensus estimate of 36.3%), and pre-tax margin was 10.2% (below DSG’s previously-issued guidance of 11.7%). DSG also lowered its profitability guidance for the rest of fiscal year 2023.

On this news, DSG’s stock price fell $35.51, or over 24%, to close at $111.53 per share on August 22, 2023.

If you purchased or acquired DSG common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Joseph R. Seidman, Jr. at (877) 779-1414 or seidman@bernlieb.com.

