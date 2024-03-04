PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC. (NASDAQ: PANW) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Do you, or did you, own shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW)?





Did you purchase your shares between August 18, 2023 and February 20, 2024, inclusive?





Did you lose money in your investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc.?





Do you want to discuss your rights?

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (“Palo Alto Networks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PANW) between August 18, 2023 and February 20, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Palo Alto Networks common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Palo Alto Networks Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Joseph R. Seidman, Jr. at (877) 779-1414 or seidman@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 26, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Palo Alto Networks is a multinational cybersecurity company that offers platforms for network and cloud security. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s initiatives were not increasing its market share; (2) the Company would need to increase free product offerings so that customers would adopt more of the Company’s products; (3) the Company’s growth was unsustainable; and (4) new AI offerings were not facilitating greater platformization and consolidation.

After the market closed on February 20, 2024, Palo Alto Networks announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, and substantially lowered its billings and revenue guidance. In an earnings call on the same day, Defendant Arora explained that “our guidance is a consequence of us driving a shift in our strategy in wanting to accelerate both our platformization and consolidation and activating our AI leadership.” Defendant Arora also revealed that several potential government deals did not close, resulting in “a significant shortfall in our U.S. federal government business.”

On this news, Palo Alto Networks’ stock price fell $104.12, or over 28%, to close at $261.97 per share on February 21, 2024.

