INMODE LTD. (NASDAQ: INMD) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against InMode Ltd.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of InMode Ltd. (“InMode” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INMD) between June 4, 2021 and October 12, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 15, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, InMode produces medical equipment, including devices purporting to offer body sculpting and other rejuvenation technologies. InMode’s target customers include dermatologists, dentists, obstetricians and gynecologists, and medical spas.

This matter arises from Defendants’ material misrepresentations and omissions regarding the price at which InMode sold its devices, as well as InMode’s compliance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations. Specifically, InMode misled investors regarding the pricing of, and demand for, its products. Despite making representations to the contrary throughout the Class Period, InMode heavily discounts almost every device it sells. In fact, the Company expects sales representatives to discount devices anywhere between 16% and 40% off the list price.

On October 12, 2023, before the market opened, InMode lowered its full-year revenue guidance, which the Company blamed on higher interest rates, tighter leasing approval standards, and bottlenecks in loan processing. Later that same day, an investigative publication announced a forthcoming report on InMode, relating to the Company’s statements to investors about pricing flexibility of products and margin consistency. After the close of trading, the publication released that story, revealing that the Company had routinely and significantly discounted the prices of its devices throughout the Class Period.

On this news, InMode’s stock price fell $5.59, or almost 20%, to close at $22.40 per share on October 12, 2023.

