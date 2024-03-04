LifeVantage Transforms the Future of Skin Health and Radiance: Introducing the TrueScience® Activated Skin Care Collection

SALT LAKE CITY, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health at the cellular level, is proud to announce the launch of its TrueScience® Activated Skin Care Collection, marking a significant advancement in skincare technology and formulation. Building on the successful October 2023 launch of TrueRenew Daily Firming Complex, a better-than-retinol alternative, LifeVantage’s entire skincare offering has been enhanced to provide skin health activation in every step. The Collection delivers a simple regimen of multi-tasking products that meet the sophisticated needs of today's busy consumers.

The products were first revealed March 2 in Canada and Europe where they were immediately available to Consultants and Customers. The global launch continues throughout the month and into April, as they launch at various market events across the globe.

The reimagined TrueScience lineup features TrueRenew plus three, refreshed, reimagined, clean product formulas: TrueClean Refining Cleanser, TrueLift Illuminating Eye Cream, and TrueHydrate Brightening Moisturizer. Each is designed with cutting-edge science, including a patented Nrf2 ingredient blend plus additional premium, planet-friendly ingredients proven to support skin health and deliver visible anti-aging results, including brighter skin in as little as seven days.

Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage, expressed his excitement about the new collection: “TrueRenew was just the beginning of a new era of activated skincare for LifeVantage. With the TrueScience Activated Skin Care Collection, we've kept the ingredients our customers love and elevated everything else to exceed their expectations. The Collection offers advanced solutions for the smart skincare enthusiast, underscoring our commitment to ensuring LifeVantage Consultants have the very best, results-driven products to share and grow their businesses. This launch also reaffirms our position as a leader in innovative skincare, delivering on the promise of activating skin health to reveal every customer’s natural radiance.”

TrueClean Refining Cleanser: A naturally radiant complexion begins with TrueClean Refining Cleanser. This product goes beyond basic cleansing with gentle exfoliation powered by pomegranate enzymes that effectively remove impurities and dead skin without stripping the skin’s natural oils. Enhanced with ginger root and bisabolol for added comfort, the cleanser now offers eight additional benefits, supported by five new ingredient studies, establishing a higher standard for clean, refreshed skin.

TrueLift Illuminating Eye Cream: Targeting the delicate eye area, TrueLift Illuminating Eye Cream offers 360° age correction. This powerful formula visibly improves seven visible signs of aging, including dark circles, under-eye bags, fine lines, crow’s feet, eyelid roughness, and puffiness, while also visibly lifting the eyelid fold and crease. With two additional benefits and 12 new ingredient studies, this eye cream provides an instant cooling effect and contains caffeine for an alert, revitalized appearance.

TrueHydrate Brightening Moisturizer: Discover luminous, youthful skin in as little as seven days with TrueHydrate Brightening Moisturizer, an anti-aging powerhouse. This potent formulation rapidly delivers moisture to the skin, boosts its glow, and brightens the overall complexion. It targets age spots for visible reduction and fights against the development of new dark spots, providing a full spectrum of anti-aging advantages.

Valued at $146.7 billion in 2021, the skincare industry is expected to grow to $273.3 billion by 2031.1 Modern consumers seek products that deliver proven results, pack multiple benefits, and come from environmentally conscious companies. LifeVantage's TrueScience Activated Skin Care Collection directly answers these demands, featuring scientifically-backed ingredients that tackle various skin issues, all while upholding the Company’s commitment to its clean standards.

For more information on the Activated Skin Care Collection and to experience the future of skincare, visit the LifeVantage website (www.lifevantage.com).

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and probiotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, IC Bright®, Daily Wellness, Rise AM, Reset PM, and D3+ dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believe," "will," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," "look forward to," "goal," “may be,” and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The declaration and/or payment of a dividend during any quarter provides no assurance as to future dividends, and the timing and amount of future dividends, if any, could vary significantly in comparison both to past dividends and to current expectations. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding executing against and the benefits of our key initiatives, future growth, including geographic and product expansion, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, expected financial performance, and expected dividend payments in future quarters. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, further deterioration to the global economic and operating environments as a result of future COVID-19 developments, as well as those discussed in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors," and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.

Public Relations Contact:

Jennifer Rumble, CerconeBrownCompany

(704) 923-6378

jrumble@cerconebrown.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com

1 Allied Market Research Skincare Market Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2031