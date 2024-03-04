Global Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2018-2035: Increasing Partnerships and Collaborations to Foster Progress and Innovation

Dublin, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market 2018-2035: Distribution by Application, Target Disease Indication, Type of Circulating Biomarker, Type of Sample, End-users, Stage of Development, Type of Product, Type of Technique, Application Area and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid biopsy market size was estimated to be worth $5.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%, during the forecast period. The growth in the liquid biopsy market size over the next decade is likely to be driven by the rise in demand for non invasive liquid biopsy products due to growing focus on early cancer detection.

The liquid biopsy market is a dynamic, rapidly growing sector, with numerous companies investing heavily in research and development. These investments capitalize on scientific advancements in liquid biopsy industry, heralding a new era in cancer diagnostics within the oncology industry. With continuous innovation in this field, it is anticipated that the adoption of such liquid biopsy and other non invasive cancer diagnostics will increase significantly, driving the liquid biopsy market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Insights

This market report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size, market forecast and future opportunities associated with the liquid biopsy companies involved in development of liquid biopsy and other non invasive cancer diagnostics, during the given forecast period. Further, the market report highlights the efforts of various stakeholders engaged in this rapidly emerging segment of the diagnostics industry. Key takeaways of the liquid biopsy market are briefly discussed below.

Growing Demand for Liquid Biopsy and Other Non Invasive Cancer Diagnostics

Given the numerous advantages, there is a growing demand for liquid biopsy and other non invasive cancer diagnostics, particularly in early cancer detection, patient monitoring, and treatment selection. Moreover, minimally invasive diagnostics enhance the effectiveness of cancer treatment, reduce unnecessary side effects and lower healthcare costs. Additionally, the benefits offered by liquid biopsy products and their growing demand in the healthcare sector, specifically post-pandemic, have prompted stakeholders to implement advancements in non invasive diagnostics market that are likely to drive the liquid biopsy market growth in the forecast period.

Current Market Landscape of Liquid Biopsy Companies

The current market landscape features the presence of over 160 manufacturers offering more than 350 liquid biopsy products that are launched or under development for the diagnosis of various cancer indications. Overall, the liquid biopsy market seems to be well-fragmented, featuring the presence of very small, small, mid-sized, large, and very large companies having the required expertise to manufacture liquid biopsy products for different applications, such as early cancer detection, patient monitoring and treatment selection. It is worth mentioning that the majority of the manufacturers (60%) are based in North America. Notable examples of liquid biopsy companies based in the US include ArcherDX, CellMax Life, ClearNote Health, DiaCarta, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Singlera Genomics, Sysmex Inostics and Helio Genomics.

Liquid Biopsy Market Trends Analysis: Increasing Partnerships and Collaborations to Foster Progress and Innovation

Stakeholders in the liquid biopsy industry have forged several partnerships in order to enhance their liquid biopsy product portfolio. The growing preference of patients towards non invasive cancer diagnostics over traditional painful tissue biopsy methods is evident from the rise in partnership activity. It is worth highlighting that more than 75% of deals were inked in the last three years. Notably, majority of the deals are focused on product / technology development agreements of liquid biopsies, followed by supply agreements. This can be attributed to the need for combining specialized technologies and expertise to create more accurate and comprehensive diagnostic solutions, as well as to expedite the development and commercialization of liquid biopsy products. These agreements allow companies to access complementary technologies, share resources, and capitalize the strengths to enhance the effectiveness of liquid biopsy products and meet the growing demand for advanced cancer detection and monitoring methods.

Increase in Funding Reflects the Rising Interest in Minimally Invasive Cancer Diagnostics, which is likely to be Driven by Liquid Biopsy Market

The growing interest in liquid biopsy market can be validated by the fact that in the past four years, close to $7.3 billion has been invested by several investors based across the globe, in liquid biopsy companies. It is worth noting that, majority of the funds have been raised through venture rounds.

By Type of Circulating Biomarker, Circulating Tumor DNA Market Segment to Hold the Largest Share of the Liquid Biopsy Market

The global liquid biopsy market is estimated to be worth $4.01 billion in 2023. The market growth is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, which leads to growing need for the development of non invasive cancer diagnostic products for early cancer diagnosis. In terms of application, majority of the liquid biopsy market share is anticipated to be captured by the products intended for clinical use. Further, in terms of type of circulating biomarkers, circulating tumor DNA is expected to capture the majority of the liquid biopsy market share during the forecast period.

North America and Europe Emerged as the Hubs of Liquid Biopsy Market; Asia-Pacific to Show the Fastest Market Growth

Majority of the liquid biopsy companies are headquartered in North America, followed by players based in Europe. ~40% share of the global liquid biopsy market is anticipated to be captured by players based in North America, by 2035. The factors responsible for the market growth of the liquid biopsy market in North America includes rising incidence of various cancer indications, increasing FDA approvals for novel liquid biopsy products and growing adoption of non invasive cancer diagnostics in the developed countries. The collaborative effort between research institutions and the healthcare industry underscores the promising future of liquid biopsy products.

Further, the Asia-Pacific market is showing positive signs of adoption of liquid biopsy tests. There have been some recent approvals in the Asian markets. Additionally, the liquid biopsy startups based in Asia-Pacific, such as Lucence Health have successfully raised funds to progress the development of liquid biopsy tests.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 331 Forecast Period 2023 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $29.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





1. PREFACE



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics



4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



5. INTRODUCTION

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Cancer Statistics and Burden of the Disease

5.3. Importance of Early Cancer Detection

5.4. Cancer Screening and Diagnosis

5.5 Conventional Invasive Cancer Diagnostic Tests

5.6. Need for Non-Invasive Approaches

5.7. Liquid Biopsy: Diagnosing Circulating Biomarkers

5.8. Costs and Benefits Associated with Liquid Biopsy and Non-Invasive Tests

5.9. Latest Intellectual Property Trends in Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics

5.10. Challenges Associated with Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics

5.11. Future Perspectives



6. NON-INVASIVE CANCER SCREENING AND DIAGNOSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Diagnostic Imaging

6.3. Screening Assays

6.4. Advanced Non-Invasive Approaches



7. LIQUID BIOPSY: MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Liquid Biopsy Products: Overall Market Landscape

7.3. Liquid Biopsy Product Manufacturers

7.4. Liquid Biopsy Products: Other Liquid Biopsy Products, Kits and Consumables

7.5. Liquid Biopsy Products: Contract Service Providers



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Amoy Diagnostics

ArcherDX

DiaCarta

Integrated DNA Technologies

MDNA Life Sciences

NeoGenomics

ONCODE Scientific

QIAGEN

ScreenCell

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Biocartis

Cell Search

CellMax Life

Datar Cancer Genetics

EONE-DIAGNOMICS Genome Center

Exosome Diagnostics

GeneCast Biotechnology

Inivata

Lucence

Miltenyi Biotec

OncoDNA

PANAGENE

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Predicine

Tecan

9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. Liquid Biopsy: Partnerships and Collaborations



10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Types of Funding

10.3. Liquid Biopsy: Funding and Investment Analysis



11. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Methodology

11.3. Assumptions and Key Parameters

11.4. Liquid Biopsy: Product Competitiveness Analysis



12. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Top Pharmaceutical Companies



13. KEY ACQUISITION TARGETS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Scope and Methodology

13.3. Scoring Criteria and Key Assumptions

13.4. Potential Acquisition Targets in North America

13.5. Potential Acquisition Targets in Europe

13.6. Potential Acquisition Targets in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

13.7. Concluding Remarks



14. OTHER NON-INVASIVE CANCER DIAGNOSTICS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Non-Blood-based Biomarker Detection Tests

14.3. FOBT and Fecal Immunochemical Tests (FIT)

14.4. Pigmented Lesion Assays

14.5. Stool DNA (sDNA)-based Tests

14.6. Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Detection Tests

14.7. Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics: Market Landscape



15. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES



16. GLOBAL LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. Global Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market, (2023-2035)

16.4. Global Liquid Biopsy Market, Historical Trends (2018-2022) and Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)

16.4.1. Scenario Analysis

16.5. Key Market Segmentations

16.6. Dynamic Dashboard



17. LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET, BY APPLICATION



18. LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET, BY TARGET DISEASE INDICATION



19. LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET, BY TYPE OF CIRCULATING BIOMARKER

20. LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET, BY TYPE OF SAMPLE



21. LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET, BY TYPE OF END-USER



22. LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS



23. SURVEY INSIGHTS



24. CONCLUSION



25. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

Foundation for the National Institutes of Health

Bahia Software

Genostics

Oncophenomics

Minomic International

IVDiagnostics

Tymora Analytical Operations

ProXeom

MiNDERA

Resolution Bioscience

Nanostics

DermTech

iCellate Medical

VolitionRx

OncoDNA

LCM Genect

Sienna Cancer Diagnostics

