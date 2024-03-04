Aruna BIO Establishes Stroke Advisory Board to Advance Lead Program, AB126 into the Clinic

-The Stroke Advisory Board brings together distinguished experts in neurology and stroke to support the advancement of its neural exosome platform and lead program–

-Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in acute ischemic stroke expected to initiate in 2H 2024; AB126 is the first exosome to enter in human clinical trials for a neurological indication-

BOSTON and ATHENS, Ga., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in neural exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce the formation of its Stroke Advisory Board (SAB). Comprising distinguished experts in fields of neurology, stroke research, and clinical development, the board underscores Aruna Bio’s commitment to advancing its clinical development program with unparalleled expertise.

The newly established board features renowned figures in the medical and scientific community, each bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to Aruna Bio. The Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for acute ischemic stroke is expected to initiate in the second half of 2024, and the SAB’s strategic guidance will play a pivotal role as the company advances through clinical development.

“AB126 is making history with the first exosome therapy to enter human clinical trials for a neurological condition,” said Stephen From, Chief Executive Officer at Aruna Bio. “This represents a significant step forward in our quest to transform the treatment landscape for stroke and other neurodegenerative diseases. We look forward to leveraging the collective expertise of our esteemed SAB members through this next stage of development and beyond. In parallel, we continue to explore broader applications of our platform across a range of inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases.”

Aruna SAB member bios are available on the Aruna Bio website at www.arunabio.com/advisors.

Sean I. Savitz, M.D. (Chairman and lead primary investigator of Aruna’s Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in acute ischemic stroke)

Dr. Savitz is a Professor and the Frank M. Yatsu, M.D. Chair in Neurology with McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston), and Director of the Institute for Stroke and Cerebrovascular Disease at UTHealth Houston. He has 10 years of experience leading comprehensive stroke centers of care and served as medical director for the first certified integrated system of stroke centers in the U.S. He also oversees a National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded fellowship program to train stroke specialists and has won several teaching awards.



Lawrence Wechsler, M.D.

Dr. Wechsler is a distinguished figure in the field of Neurology with a remarkable career spanning over three decades making significant contributions to the study and treatment of acute ischemic stroke. As former Chair of the department of neurology at the University of Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania Hospital in the University of Pennsylvania Health System, Dr. Wechsler has led pioneering research in stroke treatment methodologies.



David Y. Huang, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Huang is a distinguished physician, researcher, and educator specializing in neurology and stroke care. With an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Dr. Huang has made significant contributions to the field through his clinical expertise, leadership roles, and academic achievements. Currently serving as a Clinical Professor in the Department of Neurology at the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine.



Thanh Nguyen, M.D., FRCP, FSVIN, FAHA

Dr. Nguyen is a distinguished figure in interventional neurology/neuroradiology, serving as the Director at Boston Medical Center (BMC) and holding a Professorship in Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Radiology at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM). Dr. Nguyen's expertise extends to various domains including neurocritical care, pre-operative embolization, arterial stenosis, spinal vascular interventions, and more. Her prolific research contributions are evident in over 370 peer-reviewed publications, national guidelines, and book chapters.



Johannes Boltze, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Boltze holds the prestigious position of Professor of Neuroscience at the University of Warwick, where he also serves as the Director of Biomedical Science. His primary research interests focus on developing cell therapies and protective approaches to address neurovascular disorders, specifically, ischemic stroke and cerebral small vessel disease, which are often associated with cognitive decline.



Charles Green, Ph.D.

Dr. Green, is a Professor in the Department of Pediatrics with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, a member of the Institute for Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases at UTHealth Houston, and a pioneer in clinical statistical innovation, committed to enhancing the efficacy of clinical studies. His expertise in Bayesian statistics and flexible trial design has enhanced the approach to clinical research, fostering more adaptive and efficient methodologies.



About Aruna Bio

Aruna Bio is revolutionizing CNS treatment with its proprietary neural exosome platform, targeting neurological conditions such as ALS, Alzheimer's, and stroke. Their lead product, AB126, demonstrates multiple biological activities, including crossing the blood-brain barrier, neuroprotection, and reducing neuro-inflammation, with potential for broad applicability across neurological diseases. The company's in-house cGMP facility supports their pipeline from early development to clinical trials. Aruna Bio's strategic approach includes leveraging their platform for drug delivery and exploring combination therapies, setting a foundation for addressing unmet needs in CNS treatment.

