Vor Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 4:35 pm ET

Location: Miami, FL

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investors section of www.vorbio.com.

H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 2:30 pm ET

Location: Virtual

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contact:



Media & Investors

Sarah Spencer

+1 857-242-6076

sspencer@vorbio.com