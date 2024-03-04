Insiders Confident CLM is Ready for Growth

TORONTO, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (TSXV: CLM | OTCQB: JORFF | FRA: Z36) (“CLM” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce an aggregate purchase of 6 million common shares of the Company by three of its senior members (Richard Quesnel, Brett Lynch, and Rene Bharti). The purchases were completed in the public markets over the past few weeks, representing an increase in insider common shareholdings of 1.7%.



CLM’s chief executive officer and president, Rene Bharti, remarked, “Our management, board members, and insiders are committed to supporting the company. We believe the Company’s assets will prove to be a success for all shareholders and our team is committed to creating shareholder value over the long term.”

About Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (formerly known as Jourdan Resources Inc.) is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “CLM” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “Z36” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s Quebec lithium mine.

