Gorilla Technology Group and Lanner Electronics Inc. Forge Strategic Partnership to Develop AI-Enabled Cybersecurity Products in MENA Region

LONDON, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ("Gorilla") (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global leader in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, and IoT technology, and Lanner Electronics Inc. (“Lanner”), a renowned provider of advanced network appliances and rugged computing platforms are excited to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a strategic partnership between the two companies to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cybersecurity products for organizations in the MENA region.

"At Gorilla, we take pride in not just shaping the future; we're revolutionizing it," stated Jay Chandan, CEO and Chairman of Gorilla Technology Group. "By combining our expertise in Security Convergence with Lanner’s Network Appliances, we are able to offer organizations consolidated, plug-and-play solutions that deliver unparalleled security and resilience. Together, we're unleashing a new breed of AI-enabled cybersecurity solutions that will set the gold standard for the industry."

James Yang, Founder of Lanner Electronics Inc., commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Gorilla Technology Group to bring groundbreaking end-to-end cybersecurity solutions to market. Our combined capabilities will empower organizations to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats and protect their critical assets. At Lanner, we are committed to providing our customers with the most advanced and reliable appliances, and this partnership with Gorilla represents a significant step forward in achieving that goal.”

Yang continues, “The need for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions has never been greater. Through this partnership we are not only going to provide organizations with advanced tools to defend against cyber-attacks but also empower them to adapt and respond to the ever-evolving challenges, in this hyper-connected world, with confidence. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we look forward to helping organizations around the world to enhance their security posture and protect their critical assets."

This alliance promises to deliver a suite of benefits to organizations in the MENA region:

Merging hardware and software ensures effortless compatibility and interoperability, streamlining deployment and management. Enhanced Performance: AI-driven technology adapts and learns from evolving threats, offering advanced protection against cyber-attacks.

Consolidating multiple standalone products into one solution reduces overall costs for organizations. Plug-and-Play: Designed for swift deployment and minimal configuration, saving valuable time and resources.

Designed for swift deployment and minimal configuration, saving valuable time and resources. Forward-Looking Security Posture: Offering a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity features, including network security, endpoint protection, and threat intelligence, organizations gain a holistic approach to cybersecurity, bolstering resilience and minimizing downtime.



The partnership builds on Gorilla’s already established presence in the region and specifically its current work for the government of Egypt. "With unwavering commitment to President El Sisi's Vision 2030 plan, Gorilla is poised to spearhead economic growth and technological advancement in Egypt and beyond," emphasized Chandan. "Our investment transcends technology; it's an investment in the prosperity of Egypt and its people."

About Lanner Inc.

Founded in 1986, Lanner Electronics Inc. has established itself as a global leader in the design and manufacturing of advanced network appliances and rugged industrial computers. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, with offices worldwide, Lanner is at the forefront of developing integrated hardware solutions for a variety of market sectors, including network security, virtualization, cloud computing, and industrial automation.

At Lanner, we are driven by innovation, quality, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Our extensive product line ranges from embedded motherboards and network appliances to data storage and security devices, all engineered with precision to meet the highest standards of reliability and performance.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

"Empowering Your Tomorrow"

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla offers a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education.

The Company’s vision is to empower a connected tomorrow through innovative and transformative technologies. Gorilla envisions a world where seamless connectivity transcends boundaries, enriching lives, industries, and societies.

For more information go to www.gorilla-technology.com

