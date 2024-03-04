Infinera’s Award-winning Optical Networking Solutions Recognized and Honored by 2024 Lightwave Innovation Reviews

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (Nasdaq: INFN) announced today its industry-leading optical networking solutions have been recognized as some of the best in the industry by the esteemed 2024 Lightwave Innovation Reviews. A panel of judges comprising experts from the optical communications community awarded Infinera with outstanding scores of 4.0 and 4.5, some of the highest-ranking scores, for delivering excellent products with technical features and performance that provide clear and substantial benefits to network operators.

Infinera’s innovative award-winning products include:

Infinera GX Multi-haul Open Optical Line System (OLS) . The GX multi-haul OLS, supported in existing GX networking platforms, provides network operators with a seamless method of converging metro and long-haul optical networks into a single unified network domain, reducing costs and simplifying network operations. Supported in both 300-mm and 600-mm platforms, the solution also increases capacity per fiber by more than 25% by extending operation into the Super C- and Super L-bands. When used in conjunction with Infinera’s industry-leading 1.2T ICE7 optical engine, network operators can realize more than 100 Tb/s of capacity per fiber pair. The innovative versatility of Infinera’s GX multi-haul OLS caught the judges’ attention, with one judge noting, “The system's versatility is key to its innovation and value, notably its support for the Super C and Super L band, as well as its 300- and 600-mm deployment options.”





Infinera's ICTR140 transmit-receive optical sub-assembly (TROSA) . The ICTR140 is a 140+ Gbaud solution that provides industry-leading optical performance with 0 dBm launch power, low out-of-band noise for successful deployment over colorless/directionless ROADM architectures, high Tx OSNR, and high Rx sensitivity. Infinera's ICTR140 TROSA is designed around software configurability, simplicity, and high-volume manufacturability for deployment in coherent pluggables and embedded optical engines. Infinera's ICTR140 is "an excellent product that demonstrates the high level of integration in an InP PIC platform," according to a judge.





Infinera's WA'A 400G digital signal processor (DSP). Designed to power a new generation of intelligent coherent pluggables capable of supporting point-to-point and point-to-multipoint configurations, the WA'A 400G DSP is currently used in Infinera's ICE-X 400G XR and ICE-X 400G ZR+ intelligent coherent pluggables. The WA'A 400G DSP enables high optical performance through its support for digital subcarriers, high-performance DAC/ADC, and high-bandwidth radio frequency interconnect. One judge described Infinera's DSP as "a great technology for extracting as much value and performance as possible from 400G transmission."



“On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate Infinera on achieving distinguished scores for its products and solutions. This competitive program enables Lightwave to showcase and applaud the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs that significantly impact the industry,” said Sean Buckley, Lightwave Editor-in-Chief.

