Antisense RNAi Therapeutics Market projected to reach USD 14.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its latest study

Richmond, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Antisense RNAi Therapeutics Market ” , by Technology (RNA interference {siRNA, miRNA}, Antisense RNA and Others), Route of Administration (Intravenous (IV), Subcutaneous, Inhalation Delivery, and Others), Application (Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Oncology, Renal Diseases, Respiratory Disorders, and Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Antisense RNAi Therapeutics Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 4.7 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 14.3 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 17.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Technology, Route of Administration, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Arbutus Biopharma Sample of Companies Covered Astellas Pharma Inc. Benitec Biopharma Inc Biogen

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Antisense RNAi Therapeutics Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The antisense RNAi therapeutics market is a dynamic and rapidly developing sector within the larger field of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Antisense RNA interference (RNAi) technology involves the use of short nucleotide sequences, known as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), to target and inhibit the expression of specific genes at the RNA level. This innovative approach offers promising therapeutic potential for a wide range of diseases, including genetic disorders, neurodegenerative conditions, and various types of cancers. The market is observing substantial growth due to advancements in RNAi technology, increased understanding of disease mechanisms at the molecular level, and a growing pipeline of antisense RNAi therapeutics in development.

The antisense RNAi therapeutics market is characterized by a diverse portfolio of drug candidates at different stages of clinical development. Key players such as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GSK plc, Merck KGaA in the industry are investing heavily in research and development to identify novel targets and optimize the delivery of antisense oligonucleotides for enhanced efficacy and safety. The market landscape is also formed by strategic collaborations, partnerships, and licensing agreements among pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and academic institutions. The potential for personalized medicine and the ability to address previously untreatable or poorly managed diseases further contribute to the optimism surrounding the antisense RNAi therapeutics market. As the industry progresses, it is anticipated that antisense RNAi therapeutics will play a vital role in the future of precision medicine, offering targeted and customized treatment options for patients with diverse medical conditions.

Major vendors in the global antisense RNAi therapeutics market:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Inc

Biogen

GSK plc

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Silence Therapeutics

Increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases

The rising prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases has appeared as an essential driver driving the growth of the antisense RNAi therapeutics market. Genetic disorders, characterized by aberrations in an individual's DNA sequence, are increasingly recognized as significant contributors to many health challenges. Likewise, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders, neurodegenerative conditions, and certain types of cancers, has created a need for innovative therapeutic interventions. Antisense RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics have gathered attention as a promising avenue for addressing these complex health issues. As the understanding of the genetic basis of diseases expands and technologies enabling personalized medicine advance, the demand for antisense RNAi therapeutics is rising to grow. The market is observing increased research and development activities, strategic collaborations, and regulatory approvals, reflecting the collective effort to harness the potential of this innovative therapeutic approach in justifying the problem of genetic disorders and chronic diseases in global healthcare systems.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing understanding of disease mechanisms at the molecular level

Increasing technological development in optimizing the delivery of antisense oligonucleotides

Collaborations and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and academic institutions

Opportunities:

Growing demand for targeted and personalized treatments

Expanding applications of Antisense RNAi in untreatable genetic disorders.

Increasing research and development investments

Rising awareness and acceptance of RNA interference technology

The growing opportunity within the antisense RNAi therapeutics market is the growing demand for targeted and personalized treatments. Traditional therapeutic approaches often adopt a methodology, lacking the precision required for the diverse genetic information of individuals. In contrast, antisense RNAi therapeutics offer a highly targeted and personalized treatment paradigm. These therapeutics operate at the molecular level, enabling the selective silencing of specific genes implicated in diseases. This precision allows for a personalized approach, addressing the unique genetic makeup of each patient and minimizing off-target effects. As the understanding of the genetic basis of diseases advances, there is an increasing recognition of the need for treatments that can be customized to an individual's genetic profile. The rise of genomic medicine and advancements in molecular diagnostics further highlight the potential for personalized treatments, creating a conducive environment for the growth of the antisense RNAi therapeutics market. This demand for targeted and personalized treatments positions the market as a transformative force in the era of precision medicine, offering new avenues for improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

North America dominates the market for antisense RNAi therapeutics.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global antisense RNAi therapeutics market, with the U.S. leading in consumption and market share. In this region, particularly the United States, the market is driven by research and development activities, a well-established biopharmaceutical sector, and favorable regulatory frameworks. The region benefits from a high level of healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in genomic research, creating a conducive environment for the growth of antisense RNAi therapeutics. Furthermore, strategic collaborations between industry players and research institutions contribute to the market's expansion in North America.

Asia Pacific region is witnessing a rise in demand for innovative therapeutic solutions, driven by the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases. Countries like China and Japan are at the forefront of this market expansion, fueled by advancements in healthcare infrastructure, a large patient population, and a rapidly evolving biotechnology landscape. The Asia Pacific region also demonstrates a growing emphasis on personalized medicine and genomics research, further driving the adoption of antisense RNAi therapeutics.

Another noteworthy region is the Middle East and Africa, faces challenges such as limited financial resources, underdeveloped regulatory frameworks, and political instability. However, there are opportunities stemming from the region's increasing focus on healthcare infrastructure and a rising prevalence of genetic disorders.

The RNA interference Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

The RNA interference (RNAi) segment within the antisense RNAi therapeutics market represents an essential surface of this innovative therapeutic landscape. RNAi serves as a natural regulatory mechanism within cells, and leveraging this phenomenon has become a transformative strategy for therapeutic intervention. In the context of antisense RNAi therapeutics, this segment involves the introduction of synthetic RNA molecules that are complementary to specific target messenger RNAs (mRNAs) associated with disease-causing genes. Once introduced, these synthetic RNA molecules, often in the form of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) or antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), engage with the target mRNA, triggering its degradation or preventing its translation. The RNA interference segment is characterized by ongoing research and development efforts to enhance delivery mechanisms, increase target specificity, and broaden the spectrum of treatable conditions. With its potential to modulate gene expression with a high degree of precision, the RNA interference segment highlights the cutting-edge nature of antisense RNAi therapeutics and contributes significantly to the expanding area of personalized and targeted medicine.

Segmentations Analysis of Antisense RNAi Therapeutics Market: -

By Technology RNA interference siRNA miRNA Antisense RNA Others

By Route of Administration Intravenous (IV) Subcutaneous Inhalation delivery Others

By Application Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) Genetic Disorders Infectious Diseases Neurodegenerative Disorders Oncology Renal Diseases Respiratory Disorders Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



