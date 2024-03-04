Media Advisory: Winnipeg Students to See Dynamic Sober Driving Message From MADD Canada and Manitoba Public Insurance

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada and Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) are bringing a powerful and dynamic message about impaired driving prevention to Manitoba students.



MADD Canada’s School Program is currently being delivered to thousands of Manitoba students in Grades

7 – 12. The educational video shows young people what is truly at stake when someone drives impaired, and equips them with the knowledge and inspiration to never drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.

As Provincial Sponsor of MADD Canada’s School Program, MPI is directly sponsoring 116 presentations this school year. This Thursday, MADD Canada National President and long-time Winnipeg resident Tanya Hansen Pratt will be joined by MPI for a special screening Final Play at Oak Park High School in Winnipeg to mark the School Program’s tour of Manitoba schools.

Media are welcome to attend the screening and speak with special guests, students and staff.

Date: March 7 at 10 a.m. Location: Oak Park High School – 820 Charleswood Road, Winnipeg, MB R3R 1K6 Guests: Kari Dykes, Director, Communications, Brand & Marketing, MPI Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer

Young people are at increased risk for impaired driving. Vehicle collisions are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol, cannabis and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes.



The School Program features a fictional story followed by interviews with real-life victims, and will be available in traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentations, schools receive an Educators’ Guide and School Kits with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the school year.

New for this year, schools can choose one of three films to be presented to students: Final Play, No Tomorrow or Over the Edge. The films are revamped School Program presentations that include new educational components to allow for more hands-on learning with students.

To see clips of MADD Canada’s School Program: maddyouth.ca.

