Global Databases Automation Market Size To Exceed USD 20.78 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 25.7%

New York, United States , March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Databases Automation Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.10 Billion in 2023 to USD 20.78 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.7% during the projected period.





The database automation market consists of the technology and products designed to automate different database management tasks such as supply, configuration, monitoring, optimization, and maintenance. Database automation is the use of software tools, procedures, and algorithms to improve database performance and efficiency. There are several benefits to implementing database automation, including enhanced resource usage, scalability, cost savings, and efficiency. Organizations that automate repetitive activities can save operating costs, eliminate manual mistakes, and increase their capacity to adapt to changing business demands. Database automation solutions work with both relational databases (such as MySQL, Oracle, and SQL Server) and NoSQL databases (such as MongoDB and Cassandra). The increasing amount of data in all industries is projected to drive up demand for database management automation. To accelerate market growth, database automation may be integrated with artificial intelligence and machine learning. Database management automation is in high demand across a variety of industries, including technology, e-commerce, healthcare, banking, and finance. Recent advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence are prime examples of such innovations. Furthermore, the increased popularity of cloud computing and containerization technologies increases demand for database automation solutions, which enable the flexible and scalable deployment of databases in cloud and hybrid settings. However, there are issues about data privacy, which may impede market growth. If automation systems are not properly installed and managed, security risks may occur. This could expose sensitive data and undermine the integrity of automated systems owing to unwanted access, data breaches, and cyberattacks.

The solution segment is projected to hold the biggest share of the global databases automation market during the forecast period.

Based on the component, the global databases automation market is categorized into solutions and services. Among these, the solution segment is expected to hold the largest share of the database automation market during the forecast period. Businesses are increasingly depending on databases to store and manage huge amounts of data, resulting in a surge in demand for automated solutions that speed up managing database processes. Database automation systems provide features such as deployment, configuration management, performance optimization, and backup and recovery, allowing businesses to improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and eliminate manual involvement.

The cloud segment stands to hold the biggest of the global databases automation market during the anticipated period.

Based on the deployment mode, the global databases automation market is categorized into cloud and on-premises. Among these, the cloud segment is expected to hold the largest share of the database automation market during the forecast period. The segment's rise could be attributed to cloud deployment's excellent scalability and flexibility, which enables organizations to seamlessly adapt their database automation solutions to changing business needs. Furthermore, cloud service providers frequently incorporate advanced security protections and compliance elements into their solutions, alleviating concerns about data security and regulatory compliance.

The provisioning segment dominates the global databases automation market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global databases automation market is divided into transportation provisioning, backup, security, and compliance. Among these, the provisioning segment is expected to hold the largest share of the database automation market during the forecast period. The sector growth can be due to the following: Automated provisioning systems enable enterprises to quickly and effectively provision databases, allowing them to adapt to changing business demands and grow resources as needed. Furthermore, automated provisioning improves resource usage, reduces downtime, and increases overall operational efficiency, resulting in widespread use across many sectors.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is projected to have the highest share of the global database automation market during the forecast period. One of the important drivers driving the worldwide database automation market is the region's early adoption, which has been helped by the existence of large technological hubs, considerable IT investment, and a strong focus on digital transformation projects. The United States, in particular, has made significant contributions to market growth, with many big companies using database automation to improve efficiency and competitiveness. Asia Pacific is predicted to expand most rapidly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific area is experiencing fast digital transformation across several industries, including banking, healthcare, sales, and manufacturing. This digitalization trend increases the proliferation of digital data generated by organizations, governments, and individuals, raising the necessity for strong data protection solutions to protect sensitive information from cyber threats and data breaches. Furthermore, new laws aimed at improving data privacy and cybersecurity are encouraging enterprises in the Asia Pacific area to prioritize compliance with significant data protection rules.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Databases Automation Market are Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Google LLC, SAP SE, MongoDB Inc, Redis Labs Inc, Couchbase Inc, DataStax, Inc, SolarWinds Worldwide, Quest Software Inc, and others.

Recent Developments

In December 2022, US Charlotte Bank Automation News announced the launch of a new Transactions Database, which includes a list of technologies chosen or bought by financial services businesses.

