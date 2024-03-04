ManTech Wins $44 Million Air Force Contract for Software Development Solutions that Power Mission Success

HERNDON, Va., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI and mission-focused technology solutions, has won a $44 million contract with the Secretary of the Air Force (SecAF), Office of Studies and Analysis (SAF/SA) for software development solutions and services.



Under this five-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) recompete contract, ManTech will deliver software modification and maintenance, configuration management and analytical support for operating specific modeling and simulation (M&S) tools.

“Modeling and simulation are mission-critical to determining the performance of all systems – including weapons – and their success in supporting theater-level conflicts in air, space and cyberspace,” said David Hathaway, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Defense Sector. “ManTech has a long history with the specific models being used and deep understanding of our client's mission.”

