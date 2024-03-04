Pixalate’s Q4 2023 Delisted Connected TV (CTV) Apps Report: 869 Apps Delisted Across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV

FOX NOW: Watch TV & Sports, Newsmax for TV, and SiriusXM: Music, Radio & Video delisted from Apple TV App Store in Q4 2023, per Pixalate research

| Source: Pixalate Inc. Pixalate Inc.

LONDON, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for connected TV (CTV) and mobile advertising, today released the Q4 2023 Delisted CTV Apps Report, analyzing Q4 2023 delisted apps. The report identifies applications that are no longer available for download from Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores. Delisted apps do not reflect the initiator of the delisting action, i.e., Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung, or the app developer.
Pixalate's report analyzes app profile information and various insights observed in the programmatic advertising bid stream, including: 

  • Developer country of registry
  • Potential factors for delisting, such as the level of app abandonment
  • Delisted apps with advertising (an app-ads.txt file)
  • Open programmatic ad spend on delisted apps

Key Findings:

  • In Q4 2023, 869 apps were delisted across Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV CTV app stores  
    • 17% (147 apps) of delisted apps had advertising (an app-ads.txt file detected)
  • Apple TV had 841 apps delisted in Q4 2023 
    • 17% (140 apps) had an app-ads.txt file
    • 167 apps from Cross Media Corporation were delisted from Apple TV
      • 61% (102 apps) of Cross Media Corporation apps had an app-ads.txt file as of Q4 2023
  • Amazon Fire TV had 27 apps delisted in Q4 2023
  • Samsung Smart TV had 0 apps delisted in Q4 2023
  • Roku Channel Store had 1 app delisted in Q4 2023

Top 10 CTV Apps Delisted From Apple TV App Store in Q4 2023:

Here are the top 10 delisted CTV apps in the Apple TV App Store by number of user ratings:  

  1. FOX NOW: Watch TV & Sports — 3,060 user ratings
  2. Newsmax for TV — 599 user ratings
  3. Showtime Anytime — 535 user ratings
  4. TV Pokémon — 315 user ratings
  5. SiriusXM: Music, Radio & Video — 195 user ratings
  6. NPR One — 158 user ratings
  7. AnimeLab — 157 user ratings
  8. Locate with Google maps — 154 user ratings
  9. Stofa Tv — 144 user ratings
  10. GCN — 112 user ratings

Top 10 CTV Apps Delisted From Amazon Fire TV App Store in Q4 2023:

Here are the top 10 delisted CTV apps in the Amazon Fire TV App Store by number of user ratings:  

  1. City Train Driver Simulator 2023: Free Train Games, Offline Train Simulation Game — 320 user ratings
  2. BoxToGo — 227 user ratings
  3. BoxToGo Pro — 130 user ratings
  4. Pew Pew Pew — 29 user ratings
  5. Blink mini app — 16 user ratings
  6. Arabic Letters — 14 user ratings
  7. Blink video doorbell — 10 user ratings
  8. Girls Fashion - Stylist Princess Girls Dress Up & Makeup Games — 4 user ratings
  9. Find Five Differences, Premium — 3 user ratings
  10. Find Differences — 2 user ratings

Top App Developers Delisted From Apple TV App Store in Q4 2023:

Here are the top app developers in the Apple TV App Store with delisted apps:

  1. Cross Media Corporation – 167 delisted apps
  2. Churchstreaming.tv – 54 delisted apps
  3. Ibraheem tasneem – 33 delisted apps
  4. Chartlocal,LLC – 6 delisted apps
  5. andrea giordano – 5 delisted apps
  6. ShayBC (Obyect.com) – 4 delisted apps
  7. Quick Cast – 4 delisted apps
  8. TvStartup Inc. – 3 delisted apps
  9. Mars Media Group – 3 delisted apps
  10. J BRUCE – 3 delisted apps

Top App Developers Delisted From Amazon Fire TV App Store in Q4 2023:

Here are the top app developers in the Amazon Fire TV App Store with delisted apps:

  1. FlaggApp – 3
  2. Profigame.net – 2
  3. Pro Guide – 2
  4. Precise Bytes – 2
  5. Big Fumas – 2
  6. AlMiSoft – 2
  7. Whitebeard Solutions – 1
  8. Samoreira – 1
  9. Karthik N G – 1
  10. Infotech Gamez – 1

Delisted apps may pose a risk to consumer privacy and the quality of the app ecosystem. While removing apps from a store can prevent future downloads, they may still remain installed on users' devices and continue to collect personal information. Pixalate benchmarks this important metric because advertising revenue to certain of these apps may incentivize and perpetuate privacy risks.
Download the full report

Download and explore a complimentary copy of the Q4 2023 Delisted CTV Apps Report. You will also receive a list of the top 20 delisted apps with advertising (app-ads.txt) by app store.
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate’s platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). www.pixalate.com 

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Delisted CTV Apps Report (the Report), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may  be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                ctv
                            
                            
                                connectedtv
                            
                            
                                rokue
                            
                            
                                amazon fire tv
                            
                            
                                apple tv
                            
                            
                                samsung
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data