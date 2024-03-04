Pixalate’s Q4 2023 Delisted Connected TV (CTV) Apps Report: 869 Apps Delisted Across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV

LONDON, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for connected TV (CTV) and mobile advertising, today released the Q4 2023 Delisted CTV Apps Report , analyzing Q4 2023 delisted apps. The report identifies applications that are no longer available for download from Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores. Delisted apps do not reflect the initiator of the delisting action, i.e., Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung, or the app developer.

Pixalate's report analyzes app profile information and various insights observed in the programmatic advertising bid stream, including:

Developer country of registry

Potential factors for delisting, such as the level of app abandonment

Delisted apps with advertising (an app-ads.txt file)

Open programmatic ad spend on delisted apps

Key Findings:

In Q4 2023, 869 apps were delisted across Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV CTV app stores 17% (147 apps) of delisted apps had advertising (an app-ads.txt file detected)

were delisted across Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV CTV app stores Apple TV had 841 apps delisted in Q4 2023 17% (140 apps) had an app-ads.txt file 167 apps from Cross Media Corporation were delisted from Apple TV 61% (102 apps) of Cross Media Corporation apps had an app-ads.txt file as of Q4 2023

had apps delisted in Q4 2023 Amazon Fire TV had 27 apps delisted in Q4 2023

had 27 apps delisted in Q4 2023 Samsung Smart TV had 0 apps delisted in Q4 2023

had 0 apps delisted in Q4 2023 Roku Channel Store had 1 app delisted in Q4 2023

Top 10 CTV Apps Delisted From Apple TV App Store in Q4 2023:

Here are the top 10 delisted CTV apps in the Apple TV App Store by number of user ratings:

FOX NOW: Watch TV & Sports — 3,060 user ratings Newsmax for TV — 599 user ratings Showtime Anytime — 535 user ratings TV Pokémon — 315 user ratings SiriusXM: Music, Radio & Video — 195 user ratings NPR One — 158 user ratings AnimeLab — 157 user ratings Locate with Google maps — 154 user ratings Stofa Tv — 144 user ratings GCN — 112 user ratings

Top 10 CTV Apps Delisted From Amazon Fire TV App Store in Q4 2023:

Here are the top 10 delisted CTV apps in the Amazon Fire TV App Store by number of user ratings:

City Train Driver Simulator 2023: Free Train Games, Offline Train Simulation Game — 320 user ratings BoxToGo — 227 user ratings BoxToGo Pro — 130 user ratings Pew Pew Pew — 29 user ratings Blink mini app — 16 user ratings Arabic Letters — 14 user ratings Blink video doorbell — 10 user ratings Girls Fashion - Stylist Princess Girls Dress Up & Makeup Games — 4 user ratings Find Five Differences, Premium — 3 user ratings Find Differences — 2 user ratings

Top App Developers Delisted From Apple TV App Store in Q4 2023:

Here are the top app developers in the Apple TV App Store with delisted apps:

Cross Media Corporation – 167 delisted apps Churchstreaming.tv – 54 delisted apps Ibraheem tasneem – 33 delisted apps Chartlocal,LLC – 6 delisted apps andrea giordano – 5 delisted apps ShayBC (Obyect.com) – 4 delisted apps Quick Cast – 4 delisted apps TvStartup Inc. – 3 delisted apps Mars Media Group – 3 delisted apps J BRUCE – 3 delisted apps

Top App Developers Delisted From Amazon Fire TV App Store in Q4 2023:

Here are the top app developers in the Amazon Fire TV App Store with delisted apps:

FlaggApp – 3 Profigame.net – 2 Pro Guide – 2 Precise Bytes – 2 Big Fumas – 2 AlMiSoft – 2 Whitebeard Solutions – 1 Samoreira – 1 Karthik N G – 1 Infotech Gamez – 1

Delisted apps may pose a risk to consumer privacy and the quality of the app ecosystem. While removing apps from a store can prevent future downloads, they may still remain installed on users' devices and continue to collect personal information. Pixalate benchmarks this important metric because advertising revenue to certain of these apps may incentivize and perpetuate privacy risks.

