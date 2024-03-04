The Driving Force Company PI Connection™ Introduces VMA® To Local Clinics as Exclusive Provider

Groundbreaking tech that finds previously missed injuries for accident victims in real time now available to all

LOMBARD, Ill., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PI Connection™ from The Driving Force Company, https://drivingforcecompany.com, announced today that integrated healthcare clinics nationwide can now offer their patients groundbreaking, proprietary Vertebral Motion Analysis (VMA®) technology in-house.

“Unlike traditional x-rays and digital motion x-rays (DMX), VMA® technology captures real-time video quickly and accurately to detect injuries and instability in the spine,” states Dr. S. Scott Tauber, DC, DABCO, CPC of The Driving Force Company. “It is the cost-effective, easy-to-use technology of the future that will help medical professionals provide better care for their patients. It will also give personal injury attorneys the valuable, previously unattainable, objective findings necessary to help improve settlements for their clients.”

The VMA® technology offered by PI Connection is FDA-cleared with nine patents and is now available for integrated healthcare clinics and other medical professionals to offer their patients in-house and:

  • Provide controlled, stabilized motion to improve sensitivity and maintain specificity;
  • Isolate individual vertebral levels for detailed views, quantitative and visual information;
  • Report quantified, extensive data of spinal motion that is repeatable and independent; and
  • Reduce radiation by 25% compared to a four-view flexion/extension x-ray series.

“The VMA® technology takes the guesswork out of making a diagnosis,” states Dr. Josh Nelson, DC of One Light Medical in Amarillo, Texas. “Unlike traditional x-rays, now, we can see the vertebral segments moving in real-time to check for instability and damage. This is a game changer for helping our patients and giving personal injury attorneys the valuable information they need.”

Patients can now access this groundbreaking VMA® technology at a growing number of local pain management and integrated healthcare clinics to obtain a cost-effective and accurate diagnosis quickly and easily.

“Several pain management and personal injury clinics have started using the state-of-the-art diagnostics powered by our exclusive VMA® medical equipment to provide better patient care and significantly increase net monthly revenue,” states Sam Frentzas, The Driving Force Company PI Connection Co-Founder. “We are expanding nationwide rapidly with territorial exclusions for the integrated healthcare clinics that wish to provide our proprietary, FDA-cleared AOMSI testing.”

Learn more at https://drivingforcecompany.com/services.

About The Driving Force Company PI Connection™
Part of The Driving Force Company, a marketing firm founded by award-winning entrepreneurs Walter Bergeron and Sam Frentzas, PI Connection offers $500,000.00 in cutting-edge medical devices for integrated healthcare clinics to offer in-house. This includes qEEG, VisionTracker2™ and the proprietary, FDA-cleared VMA® - AOMSI Diagnostic technology with nine patents. Patients and their personal injury attorneys receive real-time diagnostic spine data previously unavailable, and clinics can provide better patient care while increasing revenue. For more information, visit https://drivingforcecompany.com/services or call (877) 881-2099.

