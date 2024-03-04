Consumer Genomics Market projected to reach USD 10.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - a comprehensive study by MarketDigits

Richmond, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Consumer Genomics Market ” , by Type (Product {Consumables, Genomic kits, Systems}, Services), Technology (PCR, Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification, Microarray, Next Generation Sequencing, Others), Application (Ancestry, Wellness & Nutrition, Diagnostics, Sports Nutrition & Health, Reproductive Health, Personalized Medicine & Pharmacogenetic testing Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Consumer Genomics Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 2.0 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 10.0 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 22.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Technology, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW 23andMe, Inc. Amgen Inc. Sample of Companies Covered Ancestry Color Health, Inc. Diagnomics, Inc.

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The consumer genomics market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by advancements in genomic technology, increasing consumer interest in personalized healthcare, and the decreasing cost of DNA sequencing. This market primarily focuses on direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing services that provide individuals with insights into their ancestry, health risks, and predispositions to certain diseases. Companies such as 23andMe, AncestryDNA, and MyHeritage have played essential roles in popularizing consumer genomics by offering affordable and accessible DNA testing kits.

Consumers are drawn to these services for various reasons, including curiosity about their heritage, the desire to understand potential health risks, and the opportunity to make more informed lifestyle choices. The market has expanded beyond ancestry and health information, with some companies also offering features like connecting with relatives, exploring genetic traits, and even contributing to scientific research. Despite its rapid growth, the consumer genomics market faces challenges related to privacy concerns, regulatory scrutiny, and the need for huge data protection measures. As the industry continues to evolve, collaborations between genetic testing companies and healthcare providers, advancements in data security, and a growing focus on educating consumers about the implications of genetic testing are likely to form the future of the consumer genomics market.

Major Vendors in the Global Consumer Genomics Market:

23andMe, Inc., Amgen Inc., Ancestry, Color Health, Inc., Diagnomics, Inc., DNA N U Ltd, Gene by Gene, Ltd, GenomeWeb, Helix, Inc., Illumina, Inc, Mapmygenome, Metabolon, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc, MyHeritage, Positive Biosciences Limited, SomaLogic Operating Co., Inc., Toolbox Genomics, VERITAS and Others.

Growing consumer awareness and interest in health and wellness

The growing consumer awareness and increasing interest in health and wellness serve as a powerful driver for the consumer genomics market, reshaping the concept of personalized healthcare. Consumer genomics services play an essential role in meeting this demand by offering accessible and comprehensive genetic insights, ranging from ancestry information to health risk assessments. The growing realization among consumers that genetics plays a vital role in determining susceptibility to certain diseases, response to medications, and overall health outcomes fuels a heightened interest in their genetic predispositions. This driver is highlighted by the rising popularity of wellness trends and the emphasis on preventive healthcare practices. The convergence of technology and consumer awareness has democratized access to genetic testing, allowing individuals to take charge of their health in ways that were previously unimaginable. The ease of obtaining genetic insights has a cascading effect, developing a culture of health-conscious decision-making and instilling a sense of empowerment among consumers. This heightened awareness drives the adoption of consumer genomics services and also underscores the developing role of genetics in shaping individualized approaches to health, positioning the consumer genomics market at the forefront of the personalized medicine revolution.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Favorable regulatory environments and clear guidelines for consumer genomics services

The aging global population increases interest in preventive healthcare

Opportunities:

The increasing acceptance of personalized medicine

Rising diversification into a broader range of genetic tests

Increasing Integration of consumer genomics with telehealth platforms

Continuous advancements in genomic technologies

The continuous advancements in genomic technologies present a significant opportunity for the consumer genomics market, driving it into new borders of innovation and relevance. As technology grows, the landscape of genetic testing undergoes transformative changes, allowing consumer genomics services to offer more accurate, comprehensive, and actionable insights to individuals. Innovations such as CRISPR gene editing and next-generation sequencing (NGS) techniques have revolutionized the precision and efficiency of genomic analysis, enabling a deeper understanding of an individual's genetic makeup. Furthermore, advancements in genomic technologies contribute to the expansion of the types of tests offered by consumer genomics companies. Beyond basic ancestry and health reports, these technologies enable the exploration of more aspects of genetics, such as personalized medication responses, dietary considerations, and even insights into specific traits or abilities. The developing technological landscape also drives cost efficiencies, making genetic testing more affordable and accessible to a broader population. Additionally, the integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning enhances the interpretation of vast genomic datasets, ensuring that consumers receive raw genetic data and also meaningful and actionable information.

North America dominates the market for Consumer Genomics.

In North America, the consumer genomics market has seen growth, driven by factors such as increasing consumer awareness, a high prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, and a proactive approach toward personalized healthcare. The region boasts a well-established healthcare infrastructure, contributing to the widespread adoption of consumer genomics services. Moreover, strategic collaborations between genetic testing companies and healthcare providers, coupled with favorable regulatory frameworks, have propelled market expansion.

The Asia Pacific region presents a dynamic increase in the consumer genomics market. Factors such as a large and diverse population, rising disposable incomes, and a growing awareness of the benefits of genetic testing contribute to the market's expansion. While the market is still emerging, increasing healthcare infrastructure development and a surge in lifestyle-related diseases in countries like China and India create huge opportunities for consumer genomics companies to tap into this vast and untapped market.

The consumer genomics market in the Middle East and Africa faces challenges such as limited awareness, cultural considerations, healthcare disparities, and regulatory issues. Overcoming these challenges requires targeted educational campaigns, culturally sensitive approaches, infrastructure investments, and advocacy for clear regulatory frameworks.

The ancestry segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The ancestry segment within the consumer genomics market plays an essential role in identifying individuals' genetic heritage and familial roots. This sector revolves around providing consumers with comprehensive insights into their ancestry, leveraging advanced genomic technologies. Through the analysis of DNA samples, ancestry services trace ancestral lineages, identify geographic origins, and establish connections with distant relatives. This segment satisfies the inherent human curiosity about heritage and also raises a sense of belonging and understanding of one's genetic background. Companies within the Ancestry segment employ sophisticated algorithms and databases to compare genetic markers, enabling users to explore their family trees and discover the migration patterns of their ancestors. Additionally, these services often contribute to building a global network of genetically linked individuals, and the development of a community of shared genetic history. As the consumer genomics market continues to grow, the ancestry segment is composed to further refine its capabilities, offering more detailed and nuanced insights into individual genetic legacies, thereby maintaining its position as a compelling and popular aspect of broader genomics.

Segmentations Analysis of Consumer Genomics Market: -

By Type Product Consumables Genomic kits Systems Services

By Technology PCR Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification Microarray Next Generation Sequencing Others

By Application Ancestry Wellness & Nutrition Diagnostics Sports Nutrition & Health Reproductive Health Personalized Medicine & Pharmacogenetic testing Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



