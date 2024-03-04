Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market Growth to Hit 4.3 % CAGR, Globally by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global plantar fasciitis treatment market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 1.1 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for plantar fasciitis treatment is expected to close at US$ 811.7 million.

The significant rise in the global obese population is a key driver fueling the development of the plantar fasciitis treatment market. This condition, characterized by inflammation of the fibrous tissue along the bottom of the foot connecting the heel bone to the toes, necessitates various treatment options, ranging from icing to surgical intervention for heel pain.

There is an increasing trend among patients to opt for hospitalization over over-the-counter (OTC) treatments, which is further propelling the value of the plantar fasciitis treatment industry.

Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=47658

With the aging population, there's a higher prevalence of conditions such as obesity and arthritis, which are risk factors for developing plantar fasciitis, thus driving market growth.

Modern sedentary lifestyles, coupled with prolonged standing or walking on hard surfaces, contribute to the higher incidence of plantar fasciitis, fueling the demand for treatment options.

Growing awareness among individuals and healthcare professionals about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of plantar fasciitis is driving market growth. Improvements in reimbursement policies for plantar fasciitis treatment procedures in various regions are also supporting market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the planter fasciitis treatment market was valued at US$ 778.3 million

Based on type, the medication therapy segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Continuous innovation in treatment modalities, such as shockwave therapy, orthotic devices, and minimally invasive surgical techniques, to improve patient outcomes and recovery times.

Growing preference for non-invasive or minimally invasive treatment options among patients, leading to the development and adoption of alternative therapies like physical therapy, stretching exercises, and orthotic inserts.

Growing awareness of the importance of foot health in athletes and the sports community, leading to specialized treatment programs and products targeting sports-related plantar fasciitis cases.

Integration of digital health solutions, such as wearable devices and mobile applications, for tracking symptoms, monitoring progress, and delivering personalized care plans to patients with plantar fasciitis.

Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

North America has a considerable prevalence of plantar fasciitis, attributed to factors such as sedentary lifestyles, obesity rates, and the aging population. The region boasts advanced healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals, clinics, and specialized treatment centers equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for diagnosing and treating plantar fasciitis.

North America is at the forefront of technological innovations in healthcare, leading to the development of advanced treatment modalities, including shockwave therapy, orthotic devices, and minimally invasive surgical techniques for plantar fasciitis.

The Asia Pacific region has witnessed a rising prevalence of plantar fasciitis, attributed to factors such as aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and the adoption of Westernized diets leading to obesity and related conditions.

Many countries in the Asia Pacific are investing in expanding and modernizing their healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals, clinics, and specialty centers, improving access to diagnosis and treatment for plantar fasciitis. Economic growth in the region has led to increased healthcare spending, allowing patients to access a wider range of treatment options for plantar fasciitis, including advanced therapies and surgical interventions.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=47658

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the global market for plantar fasciopathy treatment are innovating with new product launches to meet the needs of the increasing number of people suffering from plantar fasciitis. For example, Ottobock has unveiled the Malleo Immobil Night Splint, designed to gently stretch the foot during sleep to promote healing.Top of Form

Hanger, Inc.

Bayer Group (Dr. Scholl’s)

Algeo Limited

Bauerfeind AG

Superfeet Worldwide, Inc.

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA (Ottobock Holding)

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Product Portfolio

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA - offers a range of orthotic and prosthetic solutions, including night splints and braces for plantar fasciitis treatment.

Pfizer, Inc. - develops pharmaceutical products, including pain relief medications and anti-inflammatory drugs used in the treatment of plantar fasciitis.

Superfeet Worldwide Inc. introduced Superfeet Run Pain Relief insoles. Runners can bid farewell to common foot, arch, and heel discomfort, including pain associated with plantar fasciitis, these insoles come with removable heel stabilizers, allowing for personalized support and a pain-relieving shape that conforms closely to the foot.

Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market –Key Segments

Type

Medication Therapy

Oral

Parenteral

Shockwave Therapy

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT)

Intracorporeal Pneumatic Shockwave Therapy (IPST))

Surgery

Orthotics

Others

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=47658<ype=S

Go through further research published by Transparency Market Research:

Sharps Containers Market - The sharp containers accounted for US$ 701.1 million in 2022. A CAGR of 4.7% is projected from 2023 to 2031. The market is expected to reach US$ 1.0 billion by 2031. Developing economies generate more medical waste, particularly as their healthcare infrastructure expands.

Smart Hospital Beds Market - The global industry was valued at US$ 524.7 Mn in 2022. Projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2031, it is anticipated to exceed US$ 957.0 Mn by 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: