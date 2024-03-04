Mobiquity Technologies Expands Partnership with AWINR Brands, Adding Twelve New Clients to its Digital Marketing Platform

NEW YORK, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions, announces the expansion of its partnership with AWINR, welcoming twelve new online clients to its marketing platform since the collaboration commenced two weeks ago. This collaboration leverages Mobiquity's new Conversion Platform, aimed at boosting both website traffic and sales conversion rates, and enhancing Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).



Dean Julia, Mobiquity Technologies CEO said, “We are extremely pleased with the positive feedback our clients are reporting in regard to both increased website traffic and sales conversions, and we look forward to the continued growth of the partnership with AWINR Brands.”

April Sands, Founder of AWINR Brands, added, “The partnership with Mobiquity has provided us with the additional tools needed to help our clients compete with larger enterprises in the competitive ecommerce industry. We see this partnership as an enormous opportunity to help the millions of small to medium-sized Shopify ecommerce sites grow their business.”

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MOBQ) is a next-gen, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the advertising and data technology sector. It boasts a vast audience database accessible to marketers and advertisers, thanks to its subsidiaries. Its platforms, Advangelists, Mobiquity Networks, AdHere and MobiExchange, offer cutting-edge programmatic advertising technologies and insights into consumer behavior, along with automated ad management and multi-channel delivery capabilities. For more details, visit the Mobiquity Technologies website.

About AWINR Brands

AWINR Brands is at the forefront of reinventing how online businesses engage in transactions. It focuses on delivering a market-leading, user-friendly platform that facilitates easy and secure buying and selling experiences for its global users, emphasizing simplicity, user-centric design, and security.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations:

Columbia Marketing Group

Email: john@TheColumbiaMarketingGroup.com

Phone: 646-736-1900