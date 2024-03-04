Rising fears of needlestick injuries and preference for painless options propel the needle-free injection system market towards a US$ 667 million valuation by 2034 | FMI Study

NEWARK, Del, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights anticipated that the global needle-free injection systems market size is going to reach US$ 667 million by 2034, up from US$ 158 million in 2024. Between 2024 and 2034, the market is projected to rise at a startling 15.5% compound annual growth rate. The global sales of needle-free injection systems are expected to surge owing to the growing emphasis on advanced and effective treatment approaches. This trend highlights the increasing demand for innovative medical technologies that offer a painless and efficient alternative to traditional injections. As such, the market for needle-free injection systems is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the upcoming decade.



The current global market for needle-free injection systems is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the rising demand for painless drug delivery methods, advancements in healthcare technology, and the expanding range of applications across various medical fields. This growth trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future. The increasing interest in needle-free injection systems is primarily due to their potential to minimize the pain, discomfort, and anxiety associated with traditional needle-based injections.

Needle-free injection systems offer several other advantages, such as reducing the risk of needlestick injuries and eliminating the need for sharps disposal, making them a safer and more convenient alternative to traditional injection methods. These advantages have increased the interest and demand for needle-free injection systems across various medical fields, including diabetes management, vaccine administration, and pain management. The market for needle-free injection systems is poised for significant expansion, with numerous opportunities for market players to capitalize on such a growing trend.

The growing need for drug delivery methods that are both painless and convenient is propelling the development of needle-free systems. As a result, the adoption of needle-free drug delivery devices is on the rise. These innovative prospects offer patients a more comfortable and less invasive option for receiving medication, making them an attractive alternative to traditional needle-based delivery methods.

The future of injections is looking sharp-free! The needle-free injection system market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing regulatory approvals and the growing popularity of self-administered medications. This shift towards needle-free delivery promises a safer and more comfortable experience for patients, eliminating the risk of infection and needle-related anxieties. As these innovative solutions gain traction, we can expect a surge in demand for needle-free injectors throughout the coming decade.

“The adoption of needle-free drug delivery devices is on the rise, driven by the need for painless and convenient medication administration. These innovative prospects offer patients a more comfortable and less invasive option for receiving medication while reducing the risk of infections and needlestick injuries. The future of drug delivery is looking brighter with the advancements in technology and the growing demand for patient-centric solutions.” - opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Needle-Free Injection System Market:

The United States needle-free injection system industry is projected to experience a CAGR of 15.1% through 2034.

through 2034. Japan’s needle-free injection system market is expected to demonstrate a rapid CAGR of 17.1% through 2034.

through 2034. The United Kingdom’s needle-free injection system industry is anticipated to see a CAGR of 16.5% through 2034.

through 2034. South Korea’s needle-free injection system industry showcases a significant CAGR of 12.8% through 2034.

through 2034. China’s needle-free injection system market is expected to display a favorable CAGR of 16.3% through 2034.



Competitive Landscape of the Needle-Free Injection System Market:



Research organizations such as Medical International Technology are expected to promote innovation by consistently enhancing delivery methods, usability, and safety features. The establishment of policies and regulations to guarantee the security, effectiveness, and caliber of needle-free injection devices is going to be mostly the responsibility of regulatory bodies.

The integration of needle-free systems into medical procedures by healthcare practitioners is expected to increase their utilization and stimulate market demand. Pharma Jet and Antares Pharma, pharmaceutical firms, are working with device makers to develop and market needle-free administration systems for various drugs. Technology companies that integrate AI, such as Bioject Medical Technologies, are anticipated to drive industry breakthroughs through connection and integration.

Recent Developments in the Needle-Free Injection System Market:



Pulse NeedleFree Systems introduced the world's first disposable line of needle-free livestock vaccination devices in August 2023, offering health and food safety benefits to pork producers at a cost comparable to conventional syringes and needles.

The precision delivery system provider PharmaJet obtained encouraging results in September 2023 from Scancell's Phase 2 clinical trial about using the PharmaJet Stratis System, a patient-preferred needle-free injection technique, to treat patients with incurable metastatic melanoma.

Key Companies in the Needle-Free Injection System Market:

Pharma Jet (United States)

Antares Pharma. (United States)

Medical International Technology, Inc. (MIT United States)

Bioject Medical Technologies (United States)

Portal Instruments (United States)

Zogenix (United States)

Crossject (France)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (United States)

National Medical Products (China)

Endo International plc (Ireland)

Key Segments:

By Product:

Prefilled needle-free injectors

Fillable needle-free injectors

By Type:

Liquid-based needle-free injectors

Powder-based needle-free injectors

Projectile/depot-based needle-free injectors



By Technology:

Jet-based needle-free injectors

Spring-based needle-free injectors

Micro array patch injectors

Others

By Site of Delivery:

Intra-dermal injectors

Intramuscular injectors

Subcutaneous injectors



By Usability:

Disposable needle-free injectors

Reusable needle-free injectors

By Application:

Vaccine Delivery

Insulin delivery

Pain management

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

