HeartCore Announces the Sale of Go IPO Warrant for $9 Million

NEW YORK and TOKYO, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced that it has signed an agreement to sell a Go IPO client’s warrants to a Japanese financial institution, with the total contract value amounting to $9 million in cash.



As part of HeartCore’s Go IPO business, the Company services clients by assisting throughout the audit and legal firm hiring process, translating requested documents into English, assisting in the preparation of documentation for internal controls required for an initial public offering or de-SPAC, providing general support services, assisting in the preparation of the S-1 or F-1 filing, and more. As compensation for its services, HeartCore receives an initial cash amount as initial fees, followed by warrants for common stock.

By selling the warrants it received for one Go IPO client, HeartCore is set to realize the full $9 million payment in cash in the first quarter of 2024, significantly bolstering its cash reserves for the year ahead. This addition of capital strategically positions the company to pursue its M&A endeavors, with a keen focus on expanding its software business as well as driving global expansion initiatives. The Company intends to sell additional warrants as more Go IPO clients list on major U.S. exchanges, further enhancing its financial and market position.

“The sale of the Go IPO client warrants substantially increases our top line and enhances our cash position for 2024, fortifying our ability to pursue strategic opportunities that advance our enterprise software business and global expansion initiatives,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto. “With an amplified cash reserve, we are well-equipped to further evaluate and execute potential M&A ventures that improve our existing software offerings. As our previous acquisitions of Sigmaways and Sabatini Global’s sales team, alongside the recent establishment of HeartCore Luvina Vietnam continue to bear fruit, these M&A opportunities remain integral to our long-term global expansion initiatives. Furthermore, as we make headway with our existing Go IPO clients, we plan to capitalize on future opportunities by selling additional warrants upon their public listing on a U.S. exchange, strengthening our financial position for the year.”

HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore's customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore's GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S.

